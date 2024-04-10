Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Theft from Motor Vehicles in Arlington / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3001267 & 24B3001270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: April 9th, 2024, @ 2030 Hours to April 10th, 2024, @ 0800 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Russell Street and East Arlington Rd, VT, 05250

VIOLATIONS:

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Multiple

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about multiple thefts from vehicles on Russell Street and East Arlington Rd in the Town of Arlington. At this time, it appeared the victims had loose change stolen from unlocked vehicles.

 

The Vermont State Police are asking the public to check surveillance cameras in the area of the thefts for suspicious activity between 8:30 p.m. April 9th and 8:00 a.m. April 10th.  

 

The Vermont State Police encourage the public to call the contact number above and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss about the incident. People can also submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending      

COURT: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

