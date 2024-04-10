Shaftsbury Barracks / Theft from Motor Vehicles in Arlington / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B3001267 & 24B3001270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: April 9th, 2024, @ 2030 Hours to April 10th, 2024, @ 0800 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Russell Street and East Arlington Rd, VT, 05250

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Multiple

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about multiple thefts from vehicles on Russell Street and East Arlington Rd in the Town of Arlington. At this time, it appeared the victims had loose change stolen from unlocked vehicles.

The Vermont State Police are asking the public to check surveillance cameras in the area of the thefts for suspicious activity between 8:30 p.m. April 9th and 8:00 a.m. April 10th.

The Vermont State Police encourage the public to call the contact number above and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss about the incident. People can also submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

