Shaftsbury Barracks / Theft from Motor Vehicles in Arlington / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3001267 & 24B3001270
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: April 9th, 2024, @ 2030 Hours to April 10th, 2024, @ 0800 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Russell Street and East Arlington Rd, VT, 05250
VIOLATIONS:
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Multiple
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about multiple thefts from vehicles on Russell Street and East Arlington Rd in the Town of Arlington. At this time, it appeared the victims had loose change stolen from unlocked vehicles.
The Vermont State Police are asking the public to check surveillance cameras in the area of the thefts for suspicious activity between 8:30 p.m. April 9th and 8:00 a.m. April 10th.
The Vermont State Police encourage the public to call the contact number above and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss about the incident. People can also submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.