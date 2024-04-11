Unlimited Potential: How to Expand Comfort Zones
Comfort Zones May Feel Secure, But They Can Limit Personal and Professional Growth
The reality is that comfort zones are actually self-constructed prisons.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people comfortable things in life: yoga pants, hot pizza, the easy 9 to 5 job. Comfort zones come in all forms – from tangible things to physical places, emotional states of mind, jobs, even relationships.
Comfort zones have this sneaky sound to their name, as if they’re something positive, something to strive for. Who doesn’t think that comfort sounds like a good thing? Consider the most common definition from the Merriam-Webster dictionary: “the level at which one functions with ease and familiarity.”
It's easy to think about comfort zones as being plush, pleasant places in which to live. The reality is that comfort zones are actually self-constructed prisons. People often create these zones in which they put up walls and limitations for so-called "protection." In reality, they are limiting themselves from their full potential. In that respect, what may feel “safe” is actually a scary place to be.
Ultimately, comfort zones need to be redefined. Most people think of comfort zones as something to “break through.” Instead, they should be seen as psychological spaces that require expansion.
"Think of them as infinitely expandable rubber bands," explained Karen Brown, CEO of Exponential Results, a Denver-based leadership development firm. "Breaking through something is different than expanding. You can break through something once, but expanding boundaries can occur repeatedly. It can be painful, but It’s a beautiful process - difficult, but well worth the effort."
Brown recalls how she was forced to expand her comfort zone to achieve one of her lifelong athletic goals: competing at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
"I had to perform some major expansion of my comfort zone," she recalled. "I was a good athlete in many ways, but working toward this goal pushed me out of that comfort zone and into an arena that required a far higher level of athletic performance. In the process, I learned that I could not only compete on this advanced level, but I could take pride in the fact that I had actually earned my spot."
An article in Forbes succinctly outlined the benefits, particularly in the business arena, to stepping outside a comfort zone. Here is a summary:
1. Builds Adaptability
Stepping out of one's comfort zone requires adaptability because the person is willingly undergoing the process of change. As a result, they get the chance to find out how well they do while thinking on their feet. By immersing oneself in new situations and experiences, a person is building trust in their ability to think “on the fly.”
2. Creates Stress Resistance
Studies have demonstrated that when stress is viewed as “good,” it can actually boost performance since it pushes someone to do their best. What’s more, after experiencing stress (and handling the fear that accompanies it), it's easier to navigate other stressful situations in the future.
3. Expands Skill Sets
One of the most essential qualities of being a business leader is being open to learning new skills. As people successfully complete new projects, build new connections, and achieve their goals, they will develop more efficient ways to assimilate new knowledge, which will translate to a greater sense of self-trust in their ability to make effective decisions.
4. Create A Ripple Effect
Company teams look to their leaders for guidance, advice, and insight. Inspiring team members to work hard requires leaders to realize their own aspirations; stepping away from what’s comfortable is an excellent way to do just that. As team members witness a leader's enthusiasm for accepting new challenges, it will become infectious.
5. Recognize One's Capabilities
Once someone expands their comfort zone, they can gain new insight and self-confidence that they may not have done otherwise. Temporary discomfort will give way to seeing dreams fulfilled, as well as gratitude that they took that first step. And they will learn that their capabilities can be expanded further than they might have thought.
A word of caution about stress. The Yerkes-Dodson Law suggests there is a relationship between performance and mental arousal (stress). But while increased arousal can help improve performance, too much of it can lead to anxiety and lack of productivity. It is essential to find the stress “balance point” – the line where improved output ends and debilitating anxiety takes over.
"Don’t let yourself be held back by thinking that bad things will happen outside this supposedly secure domain you’ve created," Brown stated. "When you expand your comfort zone, you’ll be expanding your career opportunities, your likelihood of success, and your chance at a more fulfilled life."
