B.C. builders can now use mass timber in taller buildings

CANADA, April 10 - Updates to the BC Building Code will benefit people in the building and housing sectors with the expanded use of mass timber in taller buildings, as well as schools, libraries and retail.

The Province is adopting building-code changes to permit the use of mass timber in buildings, such as schools, shopping centres and housing, so they can be built faster and more sustainably.

“These changes will help reduce carbon pollution, support the forestry sector, create jobs, build more homes and lead to more vibrant communities,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We know mass timber looks great, and now we can use it in larger buildings and more types of buildings.”

The mass-timber updates to the BC Building Code, now in effect, will:

enable taller encapsulated mass-timber construction (EMTC) buildings with as many as 18 storeys for residential and office buildings, an increase from the previous 12-storey limit;

expand EMTC to new building types, such as schools, libraries, retail, light- and medium-industrial occupancies, and care facilities; and

allow for more exposed mass timber in buildings, based on a building’s height and use, such as residential buildings with as many as eight storeys.

“This is another step forward for British Columbia’s world-class mass-timber sector as we continue to accelerate the adoption of this strong, clean building technology,” said Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade, and chair of the Mass Timber Advisory Council. “Through our Mass Timber Action Plan, we are diversifying both our forestry and construction industries to build a strong, clean and sustainable economy that works for people.”

The BC Building Code changes for mass timber were developed by a national joint task group co-chaired by B.C. and Quebec. The code changes were reviewed by an expert technical advisory group that included representatives from multiple provinces, the fire services community, fire safety engineers, technical building code experts, regulators and industry.

Other provinces are expected to follow B.C.’s lead and adopt these changes into their building codes. The code changes will be submitted into the national code system for future consideration for the national building codes.

Advancing mass-timber technology is part of the Province’s Homes for People action plan, to address the housing crisis through a variety of innovative approaches, including in the construction sector. This means embracing new technologies like digital design, mass timber and prefabrication to cut down on construction times and on-site labour needs to build more housing faster.

The Province has also focused on increased density in urban areas through small-scale multi-unit housing and transit-oriented development, creating more mass-timber opportunities to build homes more quickly with a lower carbon footprint.

Mass-timber innovation is part of government’s work to streamline and expedite provincial housing permits and authorizations, while stimulating economic growth, part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes delivered or underway.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Sustainable Forestry Innovation –

“Mass timber is one of the innovative approaches our government is taking to address the housing crisis so more people with have access to homes faster. I’m excited to see the impact these changes will have as we build stronger communities by expediating buildings like schools, shopping centres and housing to be built faster.”

Betsy Agar, director, buildings, Pembina Institute –

“It’s great to see tangible solutions to the twin challenges of housing affordability and climate crises being delivered through key levers like the BC Building Code. There is an urgent need to address embodied carbon as part of decarbonizing Canada’s buildings. Embracing the expansion of mass timber in taller buildings highlights the critical role of embodied carbon awareness, while ensuring all Canadians live in safe, healthy, climate-resilient homes that are affordable to heat and cool.”

Rick Jeffrey, president and CEO, Canadian Wood Council –

“The Canadian Wood Council applauds B.C.’s code leadership. These expanded provisions for mass timber will enhance the innovation already happening in the province, offering designers, developers and municipalities the opportunity to pursue high-performance, low-carbon wood construction in a wider range of buildings. The 18-storey EMTC provisions have tremendous potential to strengthen the B.C. economy by using B.C. forest products and workers to build much-needed affordable housing.”

Mike Moffatt, senior director, policy and innovation, Smart Prosperity Institute –

“Mass-timber construction is an important tool to build attainable, low-carbon and climate resilient homes and buildings. These reforms will give communities more building options while creating great jobs for British Columbians across the mass-timber supply chain.”

