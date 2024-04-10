Tulsa Welding School Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence in Training Skilled Trades Professionals

Tulsa, Okla., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa Welding School (TWS) is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a leading educator providing training for those pursuing a career in the skilled trades. Nearly 40,000 students who are now employed across all 50 states have graduated from TWS over the past seven decades.



What began as a singular welding school opened by two ambitious pipeline welders, is now a multi-campus, multi-program institution offering training in multiple skilled trades. Since 1949, TWS has remained on the cutting edge of industry advancements and stands as a pillar of the Tulsa community. Today, TWS is regarded as a national leading career technical educator, extending its reach with campuses in Jacksonville, FL, Houston, TX and, most recently in Irving, TX.

“Education has always been the most powerful way to transform one’s situation, especially in the skilled trades with the high earning potential it offers,” said Mary Kelly, President and CEO of StrataTech Education Group, the parent company of Tulsa Welding School. “I’m proud of our school’s efforts to foster an inclusive learning environment that has not only empowered countless students and opened the door to innovation, but ultimately supported economic growth for our communities.”



TWS leaders work with local and national employers to ensure students are consistently learning the latest industry standards and are well equipped to enter the workforce upon graduation. TWS also launched OcuWeld in recent years, an innovative virtual reality welding simulator that provides students the opportunity to practice hands-on classroom training in a virtual environment.

“It’s been such an honor to be a part of Tulsa Welding School’s remarkable journey over the past 75 years,” said Shalisa Powell, Campus President of Tulsa Welding School. “As I look back on the school’s legacy, I’m inspired by the lives we’ve touched and milestones we’ve achieved. Thanks to our dedicated staff and expert instructors, we’ve not only empowered individuals to pursue fulfilling in-demand careers but also enriched our local workforce and economy.”

TWS celebrated the significant milestone with a special event on campus on Friday, April 5. TWS leadership welcomed current and past students, faculty, and local dignitaries to the campus, hosting tours and demonstrations throughout the day and answering questions about the school’s various programs and training opportunities. Ceremonies featured remarks from Powell, as well as StrataTech Chief Operating Officer Brandon Milligan, and special guest Leslie Osborn, Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor. While unable to attend, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented TWS with a special proclamation, officially recognizing April 5, 2024, as “Tulsa Welding School 75th Anniversary Day.”

The day’s festivities concluded with a celebration event for students and guests featuring food, entertainment, and special remarks from legendary bull rider and “Top Welder” host Dale Brisby, Chairman and CEO of Bizzell US and current operator of Tulsa Job Corps Dr. Anton Bizzell, StrataTech Senior Director of Agency Relations Jenny Pacheco and TWS Senior Welding Instructor David Wilkins.

About Tulsa Welding School

For over 75 years, Tulsa Welding School (TWS) has been training skilled trades professionals, nationwide. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality, and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/Refrigeration, electrical and electrical lineworker programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School -acksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas /Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu and follow along our social channels: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas Metro - Dallas, TX). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

