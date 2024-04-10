Chelsea Ryckis Selected as a 2024 BenefitsPRO Advisor of the Year Finalist
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Ryckis has been named a BenefitsPRO 2024 Advisor of the Year Finalist
The annual Advisor of the Year awards celebrate top benefits advisors who are leading by example and innovating every day as they work to move the benefits industry forward, enrich their local communities, and help their clients control costs while finding high-quality healthcare and benefits. Finalists are selected by the BenefitsPRO editorial team with input from our editorial board and other industry thought leaders.
BenefitsPRO will honor and interview the five Advisors of the Year finalists on stage at the annual Broker Expo in Denver, CO on April 29, 2024. The chosen 2024 Advisor of the Year will be announced live on stage at the Broker Expo and will receive additional coverage in May.
“This year’s finalists represent the cutting edge of the innovation and collaboration taking place in the benefits space. Offering a wide variety of experiences and perspectives, they lead by example and are helping to move our industry forward by enriching their local communities and providing innovative and effective strategies to their clients,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “They are each extremely deserving of joining the elite group of past finalists and winners.”
“In 2017, for the first time, I sat in the audience watching the finalists for this prestigious award as they were interviewed, and I instantly recognized my shared values and mission in each of those being honored. My commitment to creating new and innovative ways to help more American employers and workers have access to ethical and affordable healthcare has never wavered, and To me, this nomination represents a celebration of being both successful and doing the right thing when it would be so easy to simply continue with the status quo. It is a privilege to be a finalist, and I am so grateful to be a part of a bigger solution to rising healthcare costs.” Says Chelsea Ryckis, President and Co-Founder Ethos Benefits.
