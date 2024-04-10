California Invests More Than $50 Million in Youth Substance Abuse Prevention

Published: Apr 10, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California is awarding new grants to fund the “Elevate Youth California” campaign – a statewide program dedicated to supporting youth mental health and preventing substance abuse among kids and teens.

SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) is awarding over $51 million to 75 community-based and tribal organizations, utilizing Prop 64 funding, to further support youth mental health and expand the state’s substance abuse prevention programs. Efforts like these help inform young Californians about the dangers of drugs, how to prevent substance abuse, and cope with adversity and trauma.

“As a father, I know that kids today are under more stress than ever. California is committed to providing the mental health support that children need and deserve — and tools to help them cope with adversity.” Governor Gavin Newsom

“Kids are under tremendous stress and looking for ways to cope. As parents, the Governor and I are committed to strategic investments like these that support young people’s physical and mental health, ensuring they have the resources they need to understand and prevent substance use disorder.” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

HELPING CALIFORNIANS: The Elevate Youth Campaign (EYC) provides three-year grants to youth-focused community-based and tribal organizations that:

Implement youth development, peer support, and mentoring programs that are evidence-based and help kids heal and recover from trauma, cope with adversity, and thrive.

Empower youth to get involved in their communities.

Prioritize harm reduction and public health solutions that address and prevent substance use disorder.

KEY NUMBERS: Since 2019, DHCS’ EYC program has engaged 6,793 new diverse stakeholders over five grant cycles:

providing services to 68,539 youth;

holding 41,185 prevention program events with 296,435 participants;

with convening 259 listening sessions.

BIGGER PICTURE: Programs and investments like these are all part of Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom’s Mental Health Movement, which takes a whole-body approach to helping people get the support and care they need – focusing on:

Treatment and Housing for Those Who Need it Most;

Increasing Access to Mental Health Services;

Building our Health Care Workforce;

Supporting and Serving our Kids.

As part of this effort, the Newsom Administration launched the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative and the Master Plan to Tackle the Fentanyl & Opioid Crisis. To learn more about California’s response to the opioid crisis, visit www.opioids.ca.gov.

