St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault, Simple Assault // Richford

CASE#: 24A2002213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/10/24 at approximately 11:53 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: David Tatro

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT

VICTIM (Simple Assault): Kenneth Cameron

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT

VICTIM (Simple Assault): Emily Brunton

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/24 at approximately 11:53 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Richford. Troopers responded, and the investigation determined that David Tatro assaulted an ex-partner, in addition to Kenneth Cameron and Emily Brunton. Tatro was arrested and transported to the St. Albans barracks, where he was subsequently released on citation to appear in court on 4/10/24 at 1 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/24 1:00PM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y

