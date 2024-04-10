St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault, Simple Assault // Richford
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A2002213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/10/24 at approximately 11:53 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: David Tatro
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT
VICTIM (Simple Assault): Kenneth Cameron
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT
VICTIM (Simple Assault): Emily Brunton
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/10/24 at approximately 11:53 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Richford. Troopers responded, and the investigation determined that David Tatro assaulted an ex-partner, in addition to Kenneth Cameron and Emily Brunton. Tatro was arrested and transported to the St. Albans barracks, where he was subsequently released on citation to appear in court on 4/10/24 at 1 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/24 1:00PM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.