Correction: RE: St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault, Simple Assault // Richford

Correction, incident date was 4/9/24.  Thank you.

 

From: Marchand, Adam
Sent: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 1:46 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault, Simple Assault // Richford

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Adam Marchand                 

STATION:              St. Albans       

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/10/24 at  approximately 11:53 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION:  Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:   David Tatro                                            

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Richford, VT

 

VICTIM (Simple Assault):  Kenneth Cameron

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Richford, VT

VICTIM (Simple Assault):   Emily Brunton

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 4/10/24 at approximately 11:53 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight in Richford.  Troopers responded, and the investigation determined that David Tatro assaulted an ex-partner, in addition to Kenneth Cameron and Emily Brunton.  Tatro was arrested and transported to the St. Albans barracks, where he was subsequently released on citation to appear in court on 4/10/24 at 1 PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:         4/10/24  1:00PM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Correction: RE: St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault, Simple Assault // Richford

