EXTRAORDINARY NURSES RECOGNIZED AT RECOVERY CENTERS OF AMERICA

King of Prussia, PA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurses at Recovery Centers of America (RCA) will soon be honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by RCA’s patients, families, and colleagues by visiting www.recoverycentersofamerica.com/daisy. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Recovery Centers of America are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

RCA’s Corporate Vice President of Nursing, Ashley Gardner, says, “We’re proud to announce our new partnership with the DAISY Foundation to provide meaningful recognition to our nurses through the Daisy Award program. This evidence based, internationally recognized award demonstrates the value our nurses bring to the organization and the patients and families we serve.”

More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.

About Recovery Centers of America:

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. RCA has 11 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland; Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, New Jersey; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago); Indianapolis, and Greenville in South Carolina. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain care by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the fourth year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites leading Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.

Maureen Keown Recovery Centers of America 610.496.6290 Mkeown@recoverycoa.com