Unveiling the $58.59 Billion Potential of the Automotive Lighting Market by 2030 - Insights from Allied Market Research

Automotive Lighting Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive LED lighting market garnered $16.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $32.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive LED lighting market based on position, sales channel, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the rear segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global automotive LED lighting market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the side segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the ICE segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global automotive LED lighting market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global automotive LED lighting market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive LED lighting market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

Factors such as growing emphasis towards road safety, government regulations, and growing automobile production foster the growth of automotive lighting market. However, high cost of LEDs hinders the growth of market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for automotive in developing nations is the factor that is anticipated to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the automotive lighting market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-

Hyundai Mobis

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

Valeo

ZKW

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

DENSO Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

