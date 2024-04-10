US initiates sunset review of wind towers imported from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has recently announced the initiation of a second sunset review of the anti-dumping tax order on wind tower products imported from Việt Nam.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said that wind tower products with HS codes 7308.20.0020 and 8502.31.0000 were investigated.

This product was subject to an anti-dumping investigation by the US in 2012 and applied tax in 2013 with tax rate from 51.54 per cent to 58.54 per cent.

According to DOC regulations, sunset reviews are performed every five years.

If the review results show that stopping the imposition of anti-dumping duties could lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping practices that cause significant damage to the US manufacturing industry, the tariff order will be applied for an additional five years.

To ensure their legitimate interests, the TRAV recommended that relevant manufacturing and exporting enterprises study US regulations and review procedures; correctly and fully comply with the requirements of the US investigation agency, and closely co-ordinate with TRAV throughout the process of the case.

As the production and export capacity of the Vietnamese economy was growing, its exported goods were also increasingly facing investigation and application of foreign trade defence measures, said TRAV. — VNS