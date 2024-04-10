Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia-Thailand trade fair opens in Laos

Submit Release
VIENTIANE – A trade fair to promote trade, investment, and tourism in Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand opened in Champasak province of Laos on April 10 as part of the trade, investment and tourism promotion forum in the Lao locality.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Governor of Champasak province VilayVong Boutdakham said that the event not only focuses on promoting products and stimulating Lao growth but also is an opportunity for producers, business households, and businesses to meet and exchange information and experience.

This is also an opportunity for Laos to promote trade, investment, and tourism associated with the “Visit Laos Year 2024” programme.

The fair features 60 booths from 90 business establishments and enterprises from the four countries.

Forty-five Vietnamese exhibitors attended the fair, showcasing products like coffee, tea, vegetables, food, drinks, and handicrafts.

Besides, exhibitors introduced their countries' tourist destinations, strength and potential to attract investors.

The fair runs until April 12. - VNS

 

 

