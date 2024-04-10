Value of Agri-Food Exports to Vietnam Sees 227 Per Cent Increase

CANADA, April 10 - Released on April 10, 2024

In 2023, Saskatchewan exported $46 million worth of agri-food products to Vietnam, over tripling the increase in value from 2022.

The most significant increase in value came from the export of non-durum wheat which skyrocketed to $40.6 million from $3.7 million the previous year. Non-durum wheat was Saskatchewan's largest agri-food export in 2023, rising nearly 32 per cent to a total of $3.7 billion in world-wide exports. Other top agri-food exports to Vietnam include peas and pure-bred swine.

"Saskatchewan producers provide high-quality agri-food products that are increasing in demand across the globe, which is reflected in numbers like these," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "The growth in export value to Vietnam highlights our commitment to providing communities world-wide with food that is sustainable, safe and reliable."

Saskatchewan has invested heavily in Vietnam, establishing an international trade and investment office in the country to build relationships with stakeholders and encourage agri-food export growth.

"These numbers further reflect that Saskatchewan has the agri-food products the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our International Trade and Investment Office in Vietnam has helped strengthen our ties with Vietnam and increased Saskatchewan's profile on the global stage. Through continued positive discussions with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada, our strong relationship is leading to more opportunities for producers right here at home. Maintaining strong bi-lateral relationships with our international partners is more important than ever, and our government remains committed to sustained engagement both here and in Vietnam."

Saskatchewan's Vietnam office works with industry partners to trade missions and attend events like VietStock. Through this engagement, the Saskatchewan-Vietnam office attracts Vietnamese stakeholders to Saskatchewan to participate in events like Canadian Western Agribition. Vietnam is also party to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which promotes free trade in the region.

Saskatchewan has already surpassed its 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports with total shipments of $20.2 billion for 2023. Overall, the total value of Saskatchewan's agri-food exports increased nearly 10 per cent over the previous year.

For more information on trade and investment opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit investSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: