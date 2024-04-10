St Kitts and Nevis to benefit immensely the establishment of a Center of Excellence at CFBC

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, (SKNIS) – As an educator, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said he is elated with the launch of a project that will lead to the establishment of the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation and Workforce Training (CRIWT) at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

Implemented in partnership with the Green Solution International (GSI) SKN Incorporated, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley believes such a centre of excellence holds tremendous promise and opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region.

“As we move towards a sustainable future, the centre’s associated initiatives represent a major stride towards realising a sustainable energy future. By empowering local and regional professionals, we can drive economic growth, protect our environment and enhance the quality of life,” said Dr. Hanley.

He added, “It is clear that the Caribbean Centre of Excellence aims to position our region as the forefront of sustainable innovation and skilled workforce development. By fostering research, promoting innovation and providing comprehensive training, we aspire to create a brighter future for our people.”

The centre of excellence will offer training to students in the field of solar PV installation thereby equipping them with the expertise to harness solar energy efficiently, as well as training in electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and repairs, effectively bridging a gap in the provision of these services in the region.

“Our centre … will fill this void, becoming the regional hub for training and expertise in these vital fields,” the deputy prime minister commented.

Dr. Hanley highlighted the contributions of partner agencies on this project, including the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme which has injected an estimated US$116,000 into the project. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis contributed another $100,000 to the initiative.

“Our gratitude goes to the GEF and the government for recognising the importance of sustainable energy solutions,” said Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley, adding that “the formalised partnership between CFBC and GSI, solidified through a memorandum of agreement, underscores our shared commitment to progress. Together we envision a Caribbean where innovation thrives and our workforce is equipped for the challenges of tomorrow.”

The CRIWT project commences with a six-week train-the-trainer workshop, with the first five weeks dedicated to online, self-paced instruction. The final week of the training will be a face-to-face practical component.

Importantly, the initial training cycle will be offered free of charge to the CFBC, allowing for capacity building at the institution thereby ensuring the project’s sustainability.