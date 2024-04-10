NEWS RELEASE: Governor’s Office releases statement on First Lady Abby Cox

Submit Release
April 10, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Governor’s Office releases statement on First Lady Abby Cox

SALT LAKE CITY (April 10, 2024 ) – This morning, First Lady Abby Cox underwent surgery at the University of Utah Hospital. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Gov. Spencer Cox, released the following statement about the procedure:  

“After weeks of debilitating pain, First Lady Abby Cox underwent surgery on her spine to remove degenerative discs in her neck. The first family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors and staff at the University of Utah for their attention and care, and appreciates the prayers and support from so many Utahns. The first lady looks forward to a speedy recovery and resuming her duties soon.”

### 

