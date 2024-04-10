MDC offering free Crappie Jig Tying classes April 25 at Clinton

Body

Clinton, Mo. – Crappie are fish catchable in all seasons, and more have been caught on crappie jigs than any other artificial lure. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering Crappie Jig Tying classes from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at MDC Clinton Office. The class is timely because spring is a good time to catch crappie as they move in close to shore to spawn.

Crappie jigs imitate minnows or young shad. They can be purchased in various body styles. This class will focus on tying the classic crappie jig, a lead headed hook with a chenille body and feather tail tied on with thread. The components come in a variety of colors, and the jig heads can be painted. The variety enables an angler to make unique presentations to fish. Sometimes the right color makes a big difference in whether crappie will bite a lure or not.

Crappie jigs are a versatile lure that will also catch largemouth bass, bluegill, white bass, and even channel catfish will strike them. They are often snagged and lost when fishing near the brushy cover crappie and other fish prefer. Tying your own jigs is an enjoyable hobby that can also save an angler money.

MDC will provide all materials and tools such as tying vises. Participants are also welcome to bring their own tools if they have them. This class is open to participants ages 10 and older. Registration is required. To register for the 9 a.m. class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4BF. To register for the noon class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Bv.