Unraveling Growth Trends in the Ground Support Equipment Market | Allied Market Research

Ground Support Equipment Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ground support Equipment Market by Type, Application, and Power Source: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”the global ground support equipment market was valued at $13.02 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.00 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in air traffic and cargo, increased focus of airports on enhancing operational efficiency, high service standards, and leasing of ground support equipment drive the growth of the global ground support equipment market. However, high initial investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus toward procurement of greener GSE and outsourcing of maintenance, repair, and overhaul to the third party, and emerging use of wireless technology are expected to created lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global ground support equipment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global support equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, power source, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into powered GSE and non-powered GSE. The powered GSE segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the non-powered GSE segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into aircraft handling, passenger handling, and cargo handling. The aircraft handling segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the cargo handling segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on power source, the market is divided into electric, non-electric, and hybrid. The non-electric segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the electric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

AERO SPECIALTIES, INC.

Textron GSE

Cavotec SA

Flightline Support Ltd.

Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Ltd.

GATE GSE

JBT Corporation

TLD

Mallaghan

Guangtai

