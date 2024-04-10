AGO Podcast: The Costs and Benefits of Amicus Briefs

April 10, 2024

In any given month, the Utah Attorney General’s Office can join dozens of amici, also known as ‘friend of the court’ briefs, or sign the AG’s name to a persuasive letter that argues for or against a hot topic.

Why does the office do this? The answer makes sense – legally speaking!

In this episode, Deputy Solicitor General Christopher Bates explains why our office joins these letters and briefs, the costs and benefits, and how the entire process works.

Listen to the podcast here.