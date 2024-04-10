SME Media launches AdvancedManufacturing.org, The New Hub For Manufacturing News

Site will serve as new online home for Manufacturing Engineering and Smart Manufacturing magazines

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME Media, the publishing division of SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, today launched its new digital platform, AdvancedManufacturing.org.



The site will serve as the online home for Manufacturing Engineering and Smart Manufacturing magazines as well as provide news, thought leadership and insights to help businesses across the industry stay current on trends in technology, talent and workforce development and challenges facing manufacturers across North America.

“It’s incredibly important to us that our members and the industry at large have a platform where they can find the information they need to help keep their businesses competitive,” said Jake Volcsko, SME vice president, integrated media. “As we’ve been working to build AdvancedManufacturing.org, our number one priority has been to ensure that we’re serving the industry effectively by bringing together all the resources of our long-standing publications.”

The site incorporates the reporting SME members have come to expect since 1935 from Manufacturing Engineering magazine, as well as content from SME Media’s Smart Manufacturing magazine, which focuses on advanced manufacturing technologies and tools that leverage integrated information technology. Both magazines, which reach more than 80,000 subscribers monthly, will continue to be published by SME Media after the launch of the website.

“We really see AdvancedManufacturing.org as additive to the work we’re already doing with our print publications,” Volcsko said. “We recognize that readership trends have moved away from print and toward reading stories on our phones, tablets and computers, and launching this site helps us to better serve the needs of our readers wherever they are.”

The site also allows readers to sign up for SME Media’s Manufacturing Weekly newsletter, an email digest of breaking news and developments in the industry that reaches more than 30,000 readers each week, as well as access to special publications like the annual 30 Under 30 report recognizing young people in the manufacturing industry, reports on the Aerospace and Defense sector and Additive Manufacturing discipline, and the Advanced Manufacturing Now podcast.

To learn more about advertising and sponsorship opportunities with SME Media across its line of integrated media products, visit advancedmanufacturing.org/advertise or email them at advertising@sme.org.

“We really envision AdvancedManufacturing.org as the central hub for everything that SME Media does going forward,” Volcsko said. “Our goal is to make this site an essential part of keeping professionals in manufacturing informed.”

All content published in 2024 by SME Media has already been transitioned to AdvancedManufacturing.org, and archive content from past years is expected to be moved to the site in the coming months.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

Media Contact:

Brian Smith

bsmith@sme.org

248-798-1995