Magone & Company Confirms Relocation to New Parsippany, NJ Office Space
Company expansion requires leading New Jersey tax and advisory CPA practice to move locations to larger office spaceBLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ CPA firm Magone & Company, a leading NJ tax & advisory practice, has announced its upcoming relocation to new offices.
The 40-person firm will shift its operations in May 2024 to the Century Campus at 4 Century Drive in Parsippany, NJ, near the intersection of I-287, Routes 10 and 202, and in close proximity to Routes 24, 280 and 78.
Says managing partner Nick Magone, “The new space allows our firm to consolidate our current Morris and Essex County offices into a single location. We’re looking forward to enhanced collaboration opportunities for our teams to innovate, share ideas and ultimately better serve our clients.”
The Class A Century Campus features a park-like setting, comfortable communal areas and expanded amenities including yoga and fitness, a coffee bar and full-service café.
Magone’s Morris County location is complemented by its soon-to-be Hackensack offices to more easily accommodate clients across northern and central New Jersey and New York City.
The NJ CPAs at Magone & Company, P.C. bring a unique 360 perspective to the practice of accounting and business consulting. The firm supports leading entrepreneurial companies, non-profits, international firms, medical/dental practices, technology companies and the real estate industry with a complete range of accounting, audit & attestation, tax, wealth management and business consulting services.
For more information, visit MagoneCPAs.com or call (973) 301-2300.
Lisa Fahoury
Fahoury Ink LLC
+1 8432884080
email us here