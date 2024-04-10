Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,334 in the last 365 days.

Magone & Company Confirms Relocation to New Parsippany, NJ Office Space

Photo of Magone & Company new offices in Parsippany, NJ

Magone & Company relocating to new offices in Parsippany, NJ

Company expansion requires leading New Jersey tax and advisory CPA practice to move locations to larger office space

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ CPA firm Magone & Company, a leading NJ tax & advisory practice, has announced its upcoming relocation to new offices.

The 40-person firm will shift its operations in May 2024 to the Century Campus at 4 Century Drive in Parsippany, NJ, near the intersection of I-287, Routes 10 and 202, and in close proximity to Routes 24, 280 and 78.

Says managing partner Nick Magone, “The new space allows our firm to consolidate our current Morris and Essex County offices into a single location. We’re looking forward to enhanced collaboration opportunities for our teams to innovate, share ideas and ultimately better serve our clients.”

The Class A Century Campus features a park-like setting, comfortable communal areas and expanded amenities including yoga and fitness, a coffee bar and full-service café.

Magone’s Morris County location is complemented by its soon-to-be Hackensack offices to more easily accommodate clients across northern and central New Jersey and New York City.

The NJ CPAs at Magone & Company, P.C. bring a unique 360 perspective to the practice of accounting and business consulting. The firm supports leading entrepreneurial companies, non-profits, international firms, medical/dental practices, technology companies and the real estate industry with a complete range of accounting, audit & attestation, tax, wealth management and business consulting services.

For more information, visit MagoneCPAs.com or call (973) 301-2300.

Lisa Fahoury
Fahoury Ink LLC
+1 8432884080
email us here

You just read:

Magone & Company Confirms Relocation to New Parsippany, NJ Office Space

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more