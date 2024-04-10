Submit Release
Oxurion Receives EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program : Eleventh tranche fully issued and paid-up

Leuven, BELGIUM, 10 April 2024 – 07.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, today communicates it has received an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000 in the framework of the Atlas Funding Program.

On April 10, 2024, the Company issued the Eleventh Tranche consisting of 18 convertible bonds, for an aggregate amount of EUR 450,000.

This tranche has been issued in accordance with the agreement reached with Atlas end of 2023, as further described in the press release issued by the Company on December 28, 2023.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

