Heidari Law Group Offers $5k Reward For Info Leading To Arrest and Conviction Of Illegal Street Racers
They know it's illegal, and yet they continue to risk their lives and others for a thrill. They will move from one location to another, or sometimes head out on to our main highways.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, there has been an influx of street racing across the Las Vegas valley. Residents in the southwest valley are now speaking out saying that there has been non-stop commotion on the streets of their neighborhood for months.
— Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and Founder of Heidari Law Groupi
Sam Ryan Heidari, attorney and founder of The Heidari Law Group has seen far too many serious injuries as a result of the illegal street racing and would like to do something to stop more injuries, or even deaths from occurring.
The Heidari Law Group has announced that it will offer 5K in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of parties involved in illegal street racing in Las Vegas and Henderson.
"They know it's illegal, and yet they continue to risk their lives and others for a thrill. They will move from one location to another, or sometimes head out on to our main highways. There must be more done to shut this activity down" declared Heidari.
Heidari states "The problem is so bad that several residents have discussed putting their homes up for sale
to avoid living in an area that the street racers tend to frequent. These residents are living in fear and must not be driven out of their homes as a result of these criminals."
Metro’s Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail made 277 arrests in 2023 and 286 reckless driving citations were given out the same year.
The Heidari Law Group asks that anyone who has information regarding persons participating in illegal street racing call 9-1-1 as well as 1-833-TIPSCASH
www.HeidariLawGroup.com www.TheCrimeSolver.com
###
HLG, as the law firm is largely known, is headed by Sam Ryan Heidari, a highly respected litigator and well-known aggressive negotiator of personal injury and labor law concerns. Sam, a Henderson, NV resident often offers large rewards to bring criminals to justice and keep the community a better place to live.
--
Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518-533-8360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram