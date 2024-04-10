Presenting gifts to orphans in the city of Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - In continuation of his working trip in the city of Istaravshan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with orphans and presented them with valuable gifts.

During a sincere conversation with the orphans, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that in the policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, continuous support and care for orphans and abandoned children, needy families, people with disabilities and providing the necessary conditions for these population groups has a central position.

The orphans, who were deprived of their father's or mother's cares by fate, were catered with a festive table and presented with material and monetary gifts, school uniforms and sweets.

During the conversation, the orphans expressed their sincere gratitude to the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, for his continuous care.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon guided the orphans to good and excellent studies, learning science, knowledge and professions, especially mastering foreign languages and working with modern devices and technologies, and emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan will never neglect orphans, disabled people and needy families of the society, does not leave them alone, constantly takes care of them, educates them and guides them to an independent life.

Currently, 116 orphans are registered in the city of Istaravshan, 21 of them are minor full orphans.

In the light of the constant support and care of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, orphans and the needy class of society never felt alone, thanks to the independence of the country, in the peaceful atmosphere of the country, they studied science in republican boarding schools under the auspices of the merciful Leader of the nation, and master arts and crafts and strive to peaceful life.