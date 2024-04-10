Opening of a building of “Guli surkh” group of the division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (in the city of Istaravshan) of Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, also put in commission a building of “Guli surkh” group of the division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (in the city of Istaravshan) of Sughd Province.

The facility was built on the basis of the direct instructions of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon in the context of the implementation of the constructive policy of the Government of the country in order to provide good working conditions for employees of this field in the city of Istaravshan.

The customer of the construction of the facility is the Executive body of state power of the city of Istaravshan, and it was built in the framework of preparations for the celebration of the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The office building of “Guli surkh” group of the division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (in the city of Istaravshan) of Sughd Province is equipped with modern surveillance equipment based on today's requirements.

The Leader of the Nation, while familiarizing himself with the conditions created in this building, praised the quality of the completed works and guided the employees for their faithful and honest work and service for the benefit of the state and the nation.