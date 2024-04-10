Visit to the exhibition of folk crafts in the city of Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - In continuation of the working trip in the city of Istaravshan and the opening of the cultural-recreation park named after Ismoili Somoni, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of folk crafts and national dishes of artisans and residents of the city of Istaravshan.

The exhibition of residents, artisans of Istaravshan city was organized in two separate aisles and 20 tents, where the method of preparing national bread (non) and dishes, making sweets, as well as ancient handicrafts, household items, flower embroidery and gold embroidery and other handicrafts were shown.

In the city of Istaravshan, there are 160 types of folk crafts, and now products are prepared according to 105 folk arts and crafts.

The exhibition includes in a decorative manner the ancient arts and crafts of engraving, kundal painting, carving, making wooden structures, making musical instruments, chest making, copper smithing, blacksmithing, knife making, leatherwork, pottery, jewelry making, comb making, painting, embroidery, gold embroidery, needlework, chintz stuffing, embroidery, adras and satin weaving, carpet weaving, Tajik national clothes, which are the products of skilled artisans.

At the same time, in separate corners of the cultural and entertainment park named after Ismoili Somoni, artisans in separate pots demonstrated the methods of preparing plants, hors d'oeuvres, nishollo, halva, various sweets, breads, fatir and kalama, sambusa, methods of drying raisins and other folk crafts.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon held a sincere conversation with the artisans of Istaravshan city and drew the attention of the artisans to the maximum use of creative imagination in the preparation of objects, the development of art, and the training of students.

It was emphasized that the ancient handicrafts in accordance with the requirements of today's time, in the era of development of science, technology and production, still retain their essence, and the demand for them is high.

Our forefathers have been engaged in handicrafts since ancient times, and for many centuries they paved the way for the creation of hundreds of types of crafts. In today's time, handicrafts, which are prepared with great taste, attract more attention of tourists, and the products of artisans, along with the presentation of national art and culture, become a means of income for every self-employed person.

The city of Istaravshan is geographically located in the area of the Silk Road, and it is known as the city of artisans from the bottom of the ages, and there are 160 types of arts and crafts here. It should be noted that for a period of time, interest in ancient crafts decreased, and after the independence of the country, with the attention and support of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, the adoption and implementation of the "State Program for the Development of Crafts in the Republic of Tajikistan", the establishment of state grants, the construction of a building "Republican College of Folk Crafts" in Istaravshan city and the involvement of young people in the study of folk crafts have been revived and developed, and today, the exhibition of handicrafts and presentation of hundreds of samples of handicrafts and skills is a reflection of the original art of Tajiks.