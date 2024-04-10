Submit Release
The Occupational Pension Schemes (Funding and Investment Strategy and Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

These Regulations introduce measures to the occupational pensions defined benefit (DB) scheme funding regime that will support trustees and sponsoring employers to plan and manage their DB scheme funding over the long term.  The changes are to support scheme trustees and employers to manage risks effectively with the aim of protecting the security of benefits for members.  The Regulations also enable the Pensions Regulator to intervene more effectively to protect members’ benefits when needed.

