COMMISSIONER MILLER URGES YOU TO REGISTER FOR THE INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON GRAPEVINE EPIDEMIC DISEASES

Symposium jointly organized by the International Organization of Vine and Wine and the Texas Department of Agriculture

AUSTIN- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges all researchers, academics, viticulturists, government officials, policymakers, students, and enthusiasts to register now for the "International Symposium on Grapevine Epidemic Diseases: Pierce’s Disease & Flavescence dorée." This symposium, slated to be a pivotal gathering for researchers, professionals, and stakeholders in the viticulture sector, will dive into the latest advancements, strategies, and challenges in grapevine diseases. The symposium is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2024, from 8 AM CST to 5 PM CST, at the Hotel Sonesta Bee Caves in Austin, Texas. The event is co-hosted by the International Organization of Vine (OIV) and Wine and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

As part of the International Year of Vine and Wine, the Symposium aims to spark an international dialogue on the phytosanitary, regulatory, economic, and social aspects linked to two significant grapevine epidemic diseases: Pierce’s Disease and Flavescence dorée. It seeks to foster discussions on the present state and prospects for the health and productivity of vineyards worldwide.

The symposium is organized into four sessions and a roundtable.

Conference attendance is priced at USD 250. This registration grants access to four sessions, a roundtable discussion, coffee breaks, lunch, a wine tasting, a closing dinner, and invaluable networking opportunities with peers and experts.

Participants can register for the symposium here. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot. The price will increase to USD 300 after April 21.

Each registrant has the option of adding a technical visit at the cost of USD 50 per day. For more information, please click here.

Details regarding accommodations, transportation, and other logistical arrangements are available here.

Participants are encouraged to book accommodations early to ensure availability and secure discounted rates. For more information, please contact tda@iemshows.com