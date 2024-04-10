KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE SOCIETY TO CROWN “WORLD CHAMPION” IN LEBANON, TN
World's Top Pitmasters Vie for Crown at 6th Annual KCBS World Invitational BBQ Championship in Lebanon, TN, Sponsored by Baseball BBQ
We are excited about the partnership with Baseball BBQ. It only makes sense that America’s BBQ Expert partners with Baseball BBQ to finally unite baseball and barbeque.”LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s two favorite pastimes come together for an epic weekend of competition, camaraderie, sport, and food in Lebanon, TN, May 24-26 at the 6th annual Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) World Invitational Barbeque Championship sponsored by Baseball BBQ.
— Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer, KCBS
With more than $70,000 in cash and prizes and two days of competition, the KCBS World Invitational is one of the most high-stakes barbeque contests in the world.
“KCBS brings together more than 120 of the top teams to compete for the “World Champion” title” said Rod Gray, Chief Executive Officer of KCBS. “We are excited about the partnership with Baseball BBQ who is known for making high-quality, custom grilling tools. It only makes sense that America’s BBQ Expert, KCBS, partners with Baseball BBQ to finally unite baseball and barbeque.”
“We are excited to launch our title partnership of the 2024 KCBS World Invitational,” said Brett Mandel, “We are Baseball BBQ, but for KCBS, we are putting BBQ first!”
To qualify for the exclusive World Invitational on May 26, Master Series pitmasters must win Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion at a KCBS-sanctioned Master Series barbeque contest. Within the KCBS Backyard Series Invitational, Backyard pitmasters qualify by winning 1st place in the Chicken or Ribs category at a KCBS-sanctioned Backyard contest. The World Invitational also features the “Best in Show” Combine Award sponsored by the U.S. Soy.
The Open Contest on May 25 showcases Master and Backyard pitmasters who have a rare chance to go head-to-head to compete for the coveted Wells Cup, named after co-founders Carolyn and Gary Wells. The Open Contest also features highly-sought after ancillaries including Turkey Smoke, sponsored by the National Turkey Federation, showcasing the versatility of turkey, as well as a unique cocktail contest sponsored by Holladay Distillery.
Members of the press enjoy an exclusive invitation to taste the barbeque of World Champions, engage with top pitmasters, certified barbeque judges, and behind-the-pit access to the world of competitive barbeque.
About the Kansas City Barbeque Society:
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, celebrating, promoting, and educating the public about barbeque as a distinctively American cuisine. KCBS is the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with approximately 16,000 members in the U.S. and 37 countries. KCBS sanctions nearly 400 barbeque contests worldwide each year, including destination contests such as the American Royal World Series of Barbeque© and the Jack Daniel’s Invitational. In addition, the Kansas City Barbeque Society partners with brands and corporations to create custom barbeque events for consumers and employee engagement. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at @KansasCityBarbequeSociety, on Instagram at @kcbbqsociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety.
Baseball BBQ started when a broken grill fork and a cracked bat came together to make the perfect grill tool. Now, we make patented, bat-handle BBQ tools and cutting/serving boards that are licensed for all MLB teams and many top colleges and universities. Fun and functional, Baseball BBQ products are perfect for casual fans and serious grillers alike. Step up to the plate like a big leaguer! For more information, visit us online at www.baseballbbq.com, on Facebook at @Baseballbarbecue, on Instagram at @baseball_bbq and on Twitter @baseballBBQ.
