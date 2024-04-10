OrNsoft Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Applisafe, a Leading State-of-the-Art Security Company

OrNsoft acquire Applisafe

OrNsoft acquirer and integrates Applisafe's WAF technology to enhance client protection, solidifying its stance as a leader in secure software solutions.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrNsoft Corporation, a leader in the development of custom business software and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its strategic acquisition of Applisafe, renowned for its cutting-edge Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology. This acquisition underscores OrNsoft’s commitment to reinforcing its robust suite of software solutions including its Flagship AI document processing software CEErtia, further consolidating its position as a provider of highly secure technology solutions designed to meet the most stringent client security requirements.

Applisafe has been recognized for its exceptional WAF capabilities, adept at defending against not only common vulnerabilities like SQL injections and cross-site scripting (XSS) but also against more sophisticated threats such as zero-day exploits, advanced persistent threats (APTs), distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks. What sets Applisafe apart is its seamless, non-intrusive integration, allowing for substantial security enhancements with minimal adjustments, a crucial advantage for enterprises aiming to navigate the complex balance between continuous development and maintaining high security standards.

“OrNsoft has always been at the forefront of delivering secure, innovative solutions. The acquisition of Applisafe is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to not just maintain, but elevate the security standards of our products in response to the evolving demands of our clients,” said Johnny Saffar, President of OrNsoft. “Integrating Applisafe’s advanced security technology into our solutions allows us to offer an even higher level of protection, ensuring that our clients are equipped to meet the most elevated security constraints.”

Following the acquisition, OrNsoft plans to seamlessly integrate Applisafe’s technology across its product range with a roll out throughout the year. This strategic move will enhance OrNsoft’s existing security measures without altering the trust and reliability that clients have come to expect from OrNsoft’s solutions. Applisafe will discontinue its standalone product offerings effective immediately, with OrNsoft fully committed to honoring all existing contracts.

“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide the most secure and reliable software solutions in the market,” added Johnny Saffar. “By incorporating Applisafe’s technology, we are further solidifying our commitment to supporting our clients’ needs, offering them peace of mind with state-of-the-art security measures.”

About OrNsoft

Founded in 2009, OrNsoft is a leading software house specializing in Artificial Intelligence-powered software, bespoke business solutions, web and mobile app development, and IT consulting. With a client base that includes NASA, the United Nations, and many others, OrNsoft has become a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes and industries. The company’s flagship hyper-automation software, CEErtia, is utilized by some of the largest companies in the world.

For more information about OrNsoft, please visit www.ornsoft.com or contact: