Fox Factory Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 22, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – FOXF

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF).



Shareholders who purchased shares of FOXF during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: May 6, 2021 to November 2, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects, particularly with regard to demand for Fox Factory’s products and inventory levels. Specifically, the complaint alleges that on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels." In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its Specialty Sports Group segment. On this news, the price of Fox Factory's common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 22, 2024.

