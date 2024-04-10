Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu Meets with United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill

On April 9, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill. The two sides had an exchange of views on global artificial intelligence (AI) governance, cooperation between China and the United Nations and others.

Ma Zhaoxu said that President Xi Jinping proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, which systematically states China's path and proposal from AI development, security, governance, and other aspects. China supports the United Nations in playing its role as a main channel in global AI governance and is willing to work with all parties to build a governance system featuring openness, fairness, and effectiveness, to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Gill thanked China for its support for the United Nations, appreciated China for its positive role in promoting global AI governance, and expressed the willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in related fields.

On the same day, Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu held talks with Gill. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on global technology governance, AI, the Global Digital Compact, and other issues.