NYS Secretary of State Named Acting President of DASNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York Board of Directors has appointed Robert J. Rodriguez as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer. Robert Rodriguez currently serves as New York’s 68th Secretary of State and will take on his new role beginning on May 8. Mr. Rodriguez will serve as Acting President & CEO until confirmed by the Senate.

“As Secretary of State, Robert has been a skilled manager, a sharp tactician, and a devoted public servant for the people of New York, and I have the utmost confidence that he will continue to succeed in this new role,” Governor Hochul said. “DASNY staff stepped up in extraordinary ways to fulfill the authority’s mission while my office conducted its search for new leadership, and I look forward to continuing our partnership with Robert at the helm.”

Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “I am honored to be appointed as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the DASNY Board of Directors for the privilege to serve in this capacity. DASNY’s financing, construction, and grants management on behalf of science, health, and educational not-for-profits is the foundation for stronger, inclusive, and more sustainable communities across the State of New York.”

As Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez oversaw the Department of State and advanced initiatives to provide a better quality of life and expand opportunities for all New Yorkers. Prior to joining the administration as Secretary of State, Mr. Rodriguez served as a member of the New York State Assembly for 11 years, representing Assembly District 68, where he focused on protecting and creating affordable housing, bringing good jobs into the community and ensuring children received a quality education. He served as Co-Chair of the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment, founding Chair of the Assembly sub-committee on Infrastructure and Member of Committees on Ways and Means, Housing, Labor, Banking, Corporations and Authorities and Mental Health.

Mr. Rodriguez also held private sector roles as a Director at Public Financial Management, Vice-President at A.C. Advisory, Inc. and various management and operations roles at Bloomberg LP. In addition, he served on a number of volunteer boards including as Chairman of Manhattan Community Board 11 and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone.

Mr. Rodriguez is a graduate of Yale University, where he received a B.A. in History and Political Science and New York University Stern Business School where he received an MBA in Finance. He is also an emerging leader of the New America Alliance, and a Council for Urban Professionals (CUP) Fellow.