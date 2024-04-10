Data Presented at AACR 2024 Showcase Precede Biosciences’ Power to Impact Precision Medicine from a Simple Blood Test

Data further underscore potential to inform therapy selection for antibody drug conjugates and other target-directed therapies across breast, lung, and gastro-esophageal cancers

Targets revealed from a single 1mL plasma sample include B7H4, CEACAM5, CLDN18, EGFR, HER2, HER3, MET, NECTIN4, and TROP2

To date, platform has revealed therapeutically actionable disease biology across fifteen cancers



BOSTON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared three scientific poster presentations from the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.



“The data presented at AACR 2024 add to the growing body of evidence supporting our platform’s unique ability to provide genome-wide insight into the activation status of therapeutic targets, pathways, and resistance mechanisms, all from a simple blood draw,” said Carl Barrett, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Bio. “As such, we have a significant opportunity to better inform patient selection and enable indication expansion for the many promising agents addressing these targets and pathways with our platform.”

“Our study highlights the need for new approaches to profile the biology of gastro-esophageal adenocarcinoma, an aggressive disease in which patients can progress quickly,” said Samuel Klempner, MD, medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and senior author for the abstract on gastro-esophageal cancers. “Precede Bio’s liquid biopsy platform could represent an important advance enabling informed treatment decisions and personalized patient care throughout the cancer journey for this difficult-to-treat cancer.”

Precede Bio’s posters from AACR 2024 can be found in the presentations section of the company website and are linked directly below:

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede Bio seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. Precede Bio’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn . ‍



