State Law Enforcement Recovers Over 400 Stolen Vehicles in Oakland & East Bay

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The California Highway Patrol has recovered 414 stolen vehicles, made 181 arrests, and seized over 30 crime-linked firearms in the East Bay as part of undercover sting operations and law enforcement surges over the past 8 weeks.

OAKLAND — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the results of targeted law enforcement operations conducted by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Oakland and the East Bay that resulted in the recovery of 414 stolen vehicles, the seizure of 31 crime-linked firearms, and the arrest of 181 suspects linked to organized crime, carjackings, and other crimes.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Carjackers, drug traffickers, and thieves need to be arrested and held accountable for their crimes. The state will continue to support local law enforcement in Oakland, and across California, to effectively combat criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable.”

“Eight weeks into our ongoing Oakland operation, the men and women of the California Highway Patrol continue to show results,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Through continued partnership with our allied law enforcement agencies in the East Bay, we are improving public safety and helping to restore peace of mind to hardworking Californians.”

Throughout continuous law enforcement operations, suspects have been arrested by the CHP for charges including possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants. The CHP continues undercover operations and uniformed patrol and coordinates with allied local law enforcement agencies. CHP’s initial surge was announced by the Governor on February 14, 2024.

HOW WE GOT HERE: Today’s announcement is part of Governor Newsom’s ongoing effort to improve public safety in the East Bay, including through a temporary CHP surge operation and increased enforcement focused on combating auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. Late last month, the Governor announced the state is installing a network of 480 high-tech cameras in Oakland and the East Bay to aid state and local law enforcement in identifying vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts.

INVESTING IN OAKLAND: In March, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

FIGHTING CRIME: California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

B-roll footage of CHP’s operations in Oakland is available for download and use by the media here.

###