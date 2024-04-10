Governor Murphy, Commissioner Latourette Statements on U.S. EPA's Landmark Adoption of Federal PFAS Standards

(24/P011) TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette issued the following statements today on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s landmark adoption of federal PFAS standards:

“We applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for establishing national drinking water standards that will protect the health of all Americans from exposure to dangerous PFAS forever chemicals,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “New Jersey commends USEPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and his team for these actions and we share our gratitude for their considering groundbreaking PFAS science led by our Drinking Water Quality Institute, and experts like New Jersey's own Dr. Gloria Post, Ph.D., who the Administrator graciously invited to serve on his Science Advisory Board. While PFAS present a continuing challenge to New Jersey's water supplies, added support from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has enabled New Jersey to provide its water systems with the low-cost financing needed to make upgrades that will reduce PFAS exposure, protect the health of New Jersey families, and ensure that businesses who too rely upon clean water continue to thrive in the Garden State.”

“Only strong nationwide standards can ensure that every single American gets clean, safe drinking water free from PFAS forever chemicals that can endanger our health,” said New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “As these persistent chemicals have wrought havoc upon communities across the nation, the polluters responsible for creating them have left their mess behind for the public to clean up. It takes bold, thoughtful action to confront such a pervasive environmental and public health dilemma. But, thanks to President Biden, Administrator Regan, and the USEPA professionals dedicated to protecting our health and environment, these new standards will ensure that no community will be left exposed to these dangerous PFAS chemicals in their public drinking water supplies.”

Click here for more information from NJDEP on PFAS.

