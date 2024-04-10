DSQ Solutions: dedicated to delivering quality solutions for Web3/ Defi and general use applications, with a hyper centric focus on safety & security.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a cutting edge tokenomics structure, a squeezed supply and a revenue model that funnels 75% of all monetized gains back to the DSQ ecosystem. DSQ Solutions offers investors a unique opportunity to experience a true supply shock, and to earn substantial gains based on their individual investment strategies. Introducing DSQ Solutions. DSQ Solutions has been founded and designed with the vision of providing safety & security, through it's unique tech solutions and cutting edge utilities that it brings to the crypto space. DSQ Solutions set out on a ten month journey to create fundamental ground breaking utilities that were quote on quote 'missing' from the defi space. Utilities that would help to further mass adoption, but also highlight it's defined mission of fostering an environment of safety and security, as well as quality for the entire crypto space. DSQ Solutions has begun a fundamental shift, in the dynamics of how developers can build within the defi space. From it's groundbreaking utility that converges the idealism of Fiverr / Upwork into defi, known as DSQ Deals. A platform that puts the developer and customer directly in control, and ensures safety and security is at the forefront of each and every transaction. DSQ Solutions works as the escrow wallet within the platform, to ensure that customers transactions are secure, this allows DSQ Solutions the ability to provide the crypto space with cutting edge tech solutions and quality audits. DSQ Solutions is prepared to create a meta shift in how project developers approach business in crypto. DSQ Solutions offers top notch developers which allows customers to bring their fantasies / concepts from a thought into reality, without having to worry about a single step of the production process. From launching their desired token contract with any tokenomics to the right website, white paper and content for and after their launch.





Why Invest in DSQ Solutions.



Limited Supply: DSQ Solutions started with 100M tokens in CS. Through aggressive burns and their unique tokenomics structure, DSQ Solutions has burned 27.8M tokens to date leaving exactly 71.6M tokens left in CS. Implementing a sales tax structure in which a portion of the proceeds is allocated towards burning tokens, in addition to the 75% of revenue DSQ Solutions plans to utilize to further reduce the token supply, ultimately aiming to reach a total of 21M tokens left in circulating supply, DSQ Solutions is hyper deflationary by nature ensuring an ever rising price floor.



Unique Partnerships: DSQ Solutions has partnered with some of the most dynamic and trusted projects in the defi space. Each of these unique partnerships meets our strict guidelines to fostering an environment of safety and security, but also trustworthiness in the crypto space. These partnerships will bring many eyes to the tech solutions that DSQ aims to create, and in return DSQ Solutions will be supporting its partners through a dynamic and robust program dubbed the 'DSQ Network'. Where developers will have direct access to not only DSQ Solutions, but huge names in the industry such as Gate.io and more.



• Svaiy Art Industries.

• Gempad.

• Contract Wolf.

• Bitmart Exchange.

• Multiple Defi-Loungers such as;



The Manager's Calls, CryptoMoonShots, Crypto Hunter's Elite, The Future Lounge, Defi Dojo and many more.



Cutting Edge Utilities: DSQ Solutions promises it's investors something new and unique. Each utility must meet the following criteria:



• Safety.

• Security.

• Adaptability.

• Fostering mass adoption.



The utilities of DSQ Solutions are all catered to these ideals, from DSQ Deals which merges the idealism of Fiverr / Upwork into defi, bringing a new way for developers and customers to interact. The same passion was poured into the creation of DSQ Audits, a platform that rivals the best auditors in the crypto space offering meticulous and detailed audit reports to its clientele. Then of course we have to talk about DSQ Solutions, a cutting edge platform that unites the best developers in the industry under one roof, provided and powered by DSQ! Offering customers a wide range of developmental applications to choose from. Ranging from Blockchain development, advanced websites, aggregators, contract creation and hosting, graphics and more. Simply put DSQ Solutions is built different, offering the crypto space and their investors a groundbreaking and truly unique experience. With the ability to reach 30+ different blockchains DSQ Solutions has the direct ability to develop any customized cross chain solution. For example a developer starts an ICO that can then be bought and traded across 30+ different Blockchains. DSQ Solutions has also recently secured the capabilities to integrate cutting edge AI technology into their solutions. Including a top notch autonomous AI based trading bot which takes the hassle out of minute by minute trades.





Staking: DSQ Solutions offers a very advanced and rewarding staking structure, and an increasing APY % based upon how many of the DSQ Solutions Lamborghini NFT'S that you hold in your portfolio. Please visit https://staking.dsqsolutions.io to see the staking opportunities available to you.





NFTS: DSQ Solutions has a limited minted quantity of 5,000 Lamborghini NFT'S that will be used in their upcoming open world racing game, as well as their unique lottery in which one lucky winner will win a Lamborghini among other potential prizes. There will be in total 226 prizes, from which one will draw the Lamborghini. Development of this game begins when DSQ Solutions reaches the $1.00 per DSQ token price point. Each of these unique NFT'S will cost you 0.027 ETH to mint, and there is no limit on your entry amount minted. All remaining NFT'S at the $1.00 price point will be burned. The prizes are as follows and an important note. **NFT FUNDS ARE NOT USED TO PURCHASE THE LAMBO** The Lamborghini funds have been provided by the team and are already secured ready for the $1.00 per DSQ Solutions token price.



• One Lamborghini (Model to be Announced)

• 25 prizes of $2,000 each.

• 100 prizes of $1,000 each.

• 100 prizes of $500 each.



With each Lamborghini NFT that is minted, DSQ Solutions will also be donating a portion of each buy to charity at the $1.00 per DSQ token price point. A breakdown of the charities we plan to donate to are as follows. We will be allocating 10 prizes of $5,000 each to various charitable causes, which include:



• Cancer Research.

• Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Research.

• Diabetes Research.

• Animal care for those in need.

• Children in need worldwide.

• Support for Mother Nature.

• The establishment of 15 water wells for villages in need.

• Three more causes, as chosen by the community.



To learn more about the DSQ Solutions Lamborghini NFT'S and contest please visit us here for all the detailed information. https://www.dsqsolutions.io/en/nft





DSQ Solutions Official Business: DSQ Solutions will be getting its official certified business license in Dubai in 2024, this will open many doors and new opportunities for the DSQ Solutions project & holders. The project will be applying for its FZE business license, which allows more flexibility and opportunities opposed to the standard LLC business license. Allowing DSQ Solutions to offer a wider range of products and services to its growing customer base including the ability to offer KYC services to its clientele. Watch for us at the Dubai TOKEN2049 Expo! DSQ Solutions will be presenting its products and services at their booth! So ensure if you are at the expo you stop by and say hello!! DSQ Solutions, will also be visiting the TOKEN2049 side event which will be in attendance with one of their biggest partnerships, Gempad. As well as the Coinstore event the bullishness starts here!





DSQ Solution's Tokenomics.



The DSQ Solutions Token, $DSQ, is exclusively available on the ETH Chain. It's tokenomics are carefully designed with a 5% tax on purchases and a 5% tax on sales to ensure that token holders receive the highest burn rate possible, and to ensure that the tokens truly hyper deflationary nature moves DSQ Solutions to it's inevitable goal of the 21M token circulating supply.



The main objective of DSQ Solutions is to create a supply shock and to squeeze the circulating supply to the point of each buy impacting the chart in a substantial way. This positive price impact benefits our long term holders. This belief aligns directly with the vision and goal of DSQ Solutions and the $DSQ token.



The total supply of DSQ Solutions is limited to 100,000,000 tokens and there is no mint function, and no blacklist function. However there is a dynamic and aggressive hyper deflationary burn mechanism in place. The true value of holding the $DSQ token lies in the 75% revenue model that gets funneled back directly into DSQ Solutions combined with it's aggressive and hyper deflationary burn mechanism, this guarantees a constant diminishing supply and an ever rising price floor for the DSQ Solutions investor. One thing to note, DSQ Solutions was incredibly strategic in the early months of the project and sacrificed all tax distributions to the LP ensuring one of the most stable liquidity pools in the space. This also makes DSQ Solutions incredibly appealing to serious long term investors and whales, as they can trust their investments are secure.



• Token Contract Address: 0x7340ea46360576dc46ef49bce99bc5072c32421d

• 5% buy tax.

• 5% sell tax.

• 100,000,000 total supply.

• 27,800,000 tokens burned and rising.



The $DSQ token is available for purchase on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, at this time but a focus on centralized exchanges or CEX listings are upcoming on the road map. Marketing as begun to ramp up for the DSQ Solutions project, and at the right time DSQ Solutions will turn it's attention to only the best potential CEX listings to promote and further it's reach and growth potential. To learn more about DSQ Solutions please visit the following links.



• Official Website: https://www.dsqsolutions.io/en

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/DSQ_Solutions

• Telegram: https://t.me/DSQSolutions

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dsq_solutions







Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.

Daryn Saeed support at dsqsolutions.io