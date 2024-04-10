DOME FEST WEST 2024 comes to Colorado: Celebrating "The Next 100 Years of Immersive Creators”

Dome Fest West banner image featuring the theme of the 2024 festival, "The Next 100 Years of Immersive Creators” Android Jones will present the keynote at Dome Fest West 2024 Fiske Planetarium hosts Dome Fest West 2024

The film festival, Dome Fest West, makes its Colorado debut from May 2-5, 2024, at the Fiske in Boulder, celebrating “The Next 100 Years of Immersive Creators.”

Dome Fest West is more than a film festival; it's a celebration of creativity, technology, and the boundless potential of the immersive human experience.” — Ryan Moore, Dome Fest West Executive Director

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West, the premier fulldome film festival in the United States, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated move to the Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, from May 2-5, 2024. This year's theme, "The Next 100 Years of Immersive Creators," promises to showcase the most innovative and captivating fulldome content from around the world.

This unique immersive film festival, Dome Fest West has become a cornerstone event for fulldome films, akin to the experiences at the MSG SPHERE in Las Vegas. The festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation, and the endless possibilities within dome media and immersive live productions. Over four days, attendees will dive deep into a world where traditional filmmaking meets cutting-edge immersive technology, featuring panels by industry experts, networking opportunities, and technology presentations that forecast the future of immersive content.

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2024?

This year introduces exciting additions, including the BEST INTERACTIVE FULLDOME EXPERIENCE category, celebrating the seamless blend of storytelling, technology, and audience engagement in fulldome media. Moreover, the new $5,000 PITCH COMPETITION provides a live platform for filmmakers to present their innovative ideas, setting the stage for the next wave of immersive entertainment.

IMMERSIVE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCES LIKE NO OTHER

As the only festival of its kind in the United States, Dome Fest West serves as a nexus for innovators in traditional filmmaking and immersive media. This year's edition will feature engaging panels with industry experts, technology presentations that shed light on the future of immersive media, and networking parties designed to foster collaborations among creators.

Attendees can look forward to diving into a diverse array of film genres, from breathtaking documentaries to awe-inspiring animations, all showcased in the fulldome format. This format offers a unique and captivating way to experience narratives, transporting viewers into the heart of the story. "Dome Fest West is more than a film festival; it's a celebration of creativity, technology, and the boundless potential of the immersive human experience," says Ryan Moore, Festival Director.

HIGHLIGHTED FILMS AND EVENTS

The festival schedule is brimming with must-see films and special events, including panels and Q&As with filmmakers, giving attendees behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process of immersive filmmaking. While the full lineup of films will be announced shortly, attendees can expect a showcase that represents the pinnacle of fulldome cinema. Passes are available via [DomeFestWest.com](http://DomeFestWest.com) or via the Fiske’s website https://www.colorado.edu/fiske/.

In addition to film screenings, Dome Fest West will host a series of panels led by seasoned industry professionals. These sessions will cover topics relating to interactive immersive installations to the future of immersive storytelling, providing valuable learning opportunities for both new and experienced creators.

2024 SPONSORS AND SUPPORTERS

This year’s festival is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors:

- Fiske Planetarium

- SSIA SkySkan

- Digitalis Educational Solutions

- Hubblo Immersive

- Clark Planetarium

- Navitar

- Adler Planetarium

- California Academy of Science

- American Museum of Natural History

- Creative Planet

- Elumenati

- Sacred Society

- Shasta Visions

- New Audio Technology

- Hilton on Canyons

ABOUT DOME FEST WEST

Launched in Fall 2021, [Dome Fest West](https://www.domefestwest.com/) is an immersive Dome film festival and conference designed to promote and support the global immersive Dome filmmaking community’s new, up-and-coming content creators.

The only dedicated film festival for fulldome films and immersive cinema in the United States, Dome Fest West annually showcases full-dome film screenings, new technology presentations, industry panels, interactive workshops and exclusive parties. Immersive filmmakers from around the globe attend the festival each year – an event which has been designed to take immersive Dome content “to the next level.”

