Toll Brothers Offers Move-in Ready and Quick Move-in Homes in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced four quick move-in homes are now available in its Toll Brothers at Fields community in Frisco, Texas. The amenity-rich new home community offers luxury single-family homes with access to Frisco’s top-rated schools.



Featuring two collections of single-family homes, Toll Brothers at Fields offers spacious 60-foot-wide and 70-foot-wide home sites with a choice of ten floor plans ranging from 2,917 to over 4,940 square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced from $1.27 million.

“Home buyers can experience the epitome of style and comfort with our curated selection of available move-in ready and quick move-in homes meticulously designed by our professional Design Consultants,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “With quick move-in homes, buyers can enjoy the benefits of homeownership sooner, making them an attractive option with move-in dates to meet every timeline.”





Two move-in ready homes are available in Toll Brothers at Fields – Woodlands Collection, the Truscott Spanish and Neches Modern Farmhouse home designs, and a third home, the Lindale Tudor, is available for move-in this summer. In the Woodlands Collection, the move-in ready Truscott Spanish home offers 4,096 square feet with 20-foot ceilings throughout the foyer and great room with towering windows that add to the ambiance. The Truscott Spanish home is priced at $1,599,952 and includes 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car split garage that allows for additional parking or extra storage space.

Another move-in ready home, the Kenney Spanish, is available in Toll Brothers at Fields – Summit Collection. This move-in ready home features over 4,260 square feet with an open-concept kitchen and great room, providing the ideal space for entertaining. The spacious primary bedroom suite offers a large bath and impressive closet space. The Kenney home includes 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a 3-car split garage, and a first-floor media room that offers versatile living options. The home is complete with Designer Appointed Features throughout and is priced at $2,149,741.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Fields and to tour available move-in ready and quick move-in homes, prospective home buyers should call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

