Joint Drug Investigation Yields Arrest & Seizures in West Tennessee

BRUCETON – A Carroll County woman faces felony drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division and the Huntingdon Police Department.

The case began in December 2023, and, on Monday, as part of the ongoing investigation, the two agencies, assisted by the Bruceton Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Butler Speedway. During the search, authorities found multiple bags of packaged methamphetamine, multiple containers of marijuana, Xanax pills, a loaded pistol, and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

As a result, authorities arrested the home’s resident, Gina Marie Pierce (DOB 3-12-1962) and charged her with Possession of a Scheduled II Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Scheduled VI Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities subsequently booked her into the Carroll County Jail on $127,500 bond.

###