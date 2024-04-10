Frozen Lamb Market to Reach $10.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in consumer demand for convenient food options, surge in preference for lamb meat, and expansion of retail channels & distribution networks are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

Wilmington, Delaware , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Frozen Lamb Market by Type (Lamb Head, Lamb Rack, Lamb Leg, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, B2B, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "frozen lamb market" was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the frozen lamb market is influenced by several prime determinants that shape its trajectory in the global food industry. Changing consumer lifestyles and preferences play a pivotal role. As consumers increasingly seek convenience without compromising on quality, frozen lamb products offer a solution by providing longer shelf life, easy storage, and quick meal preparation. Moreover, the rising demand for protein-rich diets, coupled with the versatility of lamb meat in various cuisines, further drives market growth.

Moreover, advancements in freezing technology and supply chain management significantly contribute to market expansion. Improved freezing techniques help maintain the taste, texture, and nutritional value of lamb meat, enhancing its appeal to consumers. Additionally, efficient cold chain logistics ensure the seamless distribution of frozen lamb products across geographies, tapping into diverse consumer markets and driving accessibility and availability. Furthermore, innovations in packaging solutions, such as vacuum sealing and modified atmosphere packaging, extend the shelf life of frozen lamb products and enhance food safety, addressing consumer concerns and fostering market growth. Overall, the convergence of evolving consumer preferences, technological innovations, and streamlined supply chain processes serves as the prime determinants propelling the growth of the frozen lamb market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $10.7 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 345 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increase In Consumer Demand for Convenient Food Options. Surge In Preference for Lamb Meat Due to Its Taste and Nutritional Benefits. Expansion Of Retail Channels and Distribution Networks. Opportunities Introduction Of Innovative Product Variants and Flavor Profiles. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Along the Supply Chain. Focus On Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing Practices to Appeal To Conscious Consumers. Restraints Concerns Regarding the Environmental Impact Of Frozen Food Production. Regulatory Challenges and Compliance Requirements.

The lamb head segment held the major share of the market in 2022

By type, the lamb head segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global frozen lamb market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its leadership status in 2032

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global frozen lamb market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe has the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global frozen lamb market revenue. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

El Moreno

Kühne + Heitz

Selina Wamucii

CS Foods

Damaco Group

Sao-Salvadoralimentos

DC International LLC

Davmet

Delta Group

