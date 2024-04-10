N-Bromosuccinimide Market Size to Worth $28.5 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 3.2%: AMR

The global N-Bromosuccinimide market is experiencing growth due to its extensive applications in organic synthesis, particularly for bromination reactions. Additionally, its role as a mild and selective brominating agent in pharmaceutical and chemical industries contributes to its demand. Increasing research and development activities in drug discovery and synthesis further fuels the growth of the N-Bromosuccinimide market.

Wilmington, Delaware , April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "N-Bromosuccinimide Market by Content (Content 99%, Content 98%), and Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Pesticides Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "N-bromosuccinimide market" was valued at $21.1 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $28.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global N-Bromosuccinimide market is experiencing growth due to its wide application in organic synthesis, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries due to its effectiveness as a brominating agent. However, the regulatory constraints and potential environmental concerns hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals, particularly in emerging economies offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the N-Bromosuccinimide market.

Report coverage & details:

The content 99% segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on the content, the content 99% segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half the global N-Bromosuccinimide market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is primarily used in organic synthesis as a mild and selective brominating agent. Its 99% content ensures high purity, crucial for precise reactions. NBS is particularly useful for brominating allylic and benzylic positions in organic compounds, facilitating various transformations like halogenation, dehydrohalogenation, and radical substitution reactions. It finds application in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. Additionally, NBS is employed in laboratory settings for experimental research, especially in the preparation of alkyl bromides from alcohols and in the synthesis of bromohydrins from alkenes. Its versatility and purity make it a valuable tool in organic chemistry.

The pesticides industry segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

Based on the application, the pharmaceutical industry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global N-Bromosuccinimide market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) finds extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry as a selective brominating agent. It is utilized in the synthesis of various pharmaceutical intermediates and active compounds, facilitating the introduction of bromine atoms into organic molecules. NBS enables specific bromination reactions, crucial for modifying drug molecules to enhance their bioactivity, stability, or selectivity. Its controlled bromination capability is particularly valuable in the preparation of complex pharmaceutical compounds, aiding in the development of novel drugs and optimizing existing ones. NBS's versatility and reliability make it an indispensable tool in pharmaceutical research and development, contributing significantly to drug discovery and production processes.

However, the pesticides industry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) finds application in the pesticides industry as a versatile reagent for halogenation reactions, particularly in the synthesis of brominated pesticides. It is used to introduce bromine atoms selectively onto various organic compounds, enhancing their pesticidal activity or altering their chemical properties for improved efficacy. NBS enables controlled bromination without extensive side reactions, ensuring the production of high-quality pesticide formulations. Additionally, its stability and ease of handling make it a preferred choice in pesticide synthesis processes, contributing to the development of novel and effective pest control solutions.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global N-Bromosuccinimide market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemical synthesis, and polymers. The rise in research and development activities, coupled with the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, is further fueling market expansion. Key players in the region are focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, favorable government policies promoting industrial growth and investments in infrastructure are expected to bolster market prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global N-Bromosuccinimide market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

