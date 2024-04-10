2023 State aid Scoreboard shows reduction in State aid expenditures in 2022 while crisis support to businesses continued

Yesterday, the European Commission published the 2023 State aid Scoreboard relating to the State aid expenditure in 2022. It provides a comprehensive overview of State aid expenditure in the EU based on the reports provided by the Member States. The 2023 edition shows that, despite a strong reduction in State aid expenditure in 2022 compared to 2021, Member States continued to support companies affected by the crises provoked by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In 2022, Member States reported approximately €228 billion State aid expenditures for all objectives, including crisis measures relating to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine and all other measures. This corresponds to 1.4% of the 2022 EU GDP and represents a 34.8% reduction compared to 2021, when expenditures reached €349.7 billion.

The results shows that 33.6% of this support (€76.65 billion) helped companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic to remain viable, while 17% (€39.33 billion) corresponded to measures adopted to counterbalance the negative effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “The State aid Scoreboard published today shows that in 2022, Member States continued to support businesses hit by the pandemic crisis and to swiftly address the negative consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine. Beyond crisis aid that still represents half of the support provided, data demonstrates that State aid rules also respond to global competitiveness challenges and support the green transition.”