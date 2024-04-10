The Federal Government Has Made Billions Available in BIL, IRA and other Federal Programs

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory

The Appalachian RNG Conference Will Show Companies how to Access these Funds

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many companies have heard about the billions of dollars available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Inflation Reduction Act and other federal incentive programs. While they know about them, companies really do not understand the scope of the funding and how to apply for grants and federal loans.

The Appalachian RNG Conference on April 18, 2024 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh will present a panel that will provide many of the answers companies are looking for.

The “Accessing Federal Incentives Panel” will show companies from the funds available, but more importantly how to apply for grants and loans from these funds.

Samantha Phillips Beers, Of Counsel Steptoe & Johnson who was a former USEPA director will moderate which includes:

• Tom Hucker Senior Consultant Department of Energy Loan Program Office, responsible for the Title 17 Loan program

• Karim Marshall, USEPA Senior Advisor for Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights USEPA Office Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights

• Doug Lynott Director of Economic Development Integration, US Economic and Development Administration, Economic Development Authority

• Ken Hill, President, BioCarbon Strategies Consulting

The panel has years of experience working the with various types of energy companies and environmental initiatives both on the public and private levels.

“This panel will give our attendees real insight and understanding into the funds available and more importantly, how to access them,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, RNG Directory.