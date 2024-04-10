Artificial Hip Joint Market to Reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2031 | SNS Insider
The Artificial Hip Joint Market Has Experienced Significant Growth, Fueled by Innovation and DemandAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial hip joint market has witnessed substantial growth over the years due to rising cases of hip-related disorders such as osteoarthritis, hip fractures, and rheumatoid arthritis. Artificial hip joints, also known as hip prostheses, have become indispensable in restoring mobility and improving the quality of life for individuals suffering from these conditions. This market's evolution has been characterized by continuous advancements in materials, design, and surgical techniques, aiming to enhance longevity, functionality, and patient satisfaction.
The estimated value of Artificial hip joint market in 2023 was USD 7.65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2031. The calculated CAGR for the forecasted period will be 5.3%.
Market Scope:
The global artificial hip joint market encompasses various types of hip prostheses, including cemented, uncemented, hybrid, and reverse hybrid implants. Additionally, the market includes components such as femoral stems, acetabular cups, and liners, which cater to diverse patient needs and surgical preferences. With a growing aging population and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Profiled in Artificial Hip Joint Market Report:
• Johnson and Johnson
• Stryker Corporation
• B. Braun
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• Smith and Nephew
• DJO Global
• Exactech
Opportunity Analysis:
Rapid technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of innovative materials like titanium alloys and ceramic composites, present lucrative opportunities for market players to develop next-generation hip prostheses. Moreover, the rising adoption of robotics-assisted hip replacement surgeries and the integration of 3D printing technology are expected to revolutionize the landscape, offering personalized solutions and improved surgical outcomes.
Segment Analysis:
The artificial hip joint market can be segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and geography. Cemented hip prostheses hold a significant market share owing to their long-standing clinical track record and affordability. However, uncemented and hybrid implants are gaining traction due to their advantages in terms of bone preservation and reduced risk of aseptic loosening. Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the market, driven by favourable reimbursement policies and a high prevalence of hip-related ailments.
Key Market Segmentation:
By Product type
• Primary Hip Replacement Devices
• Partial Hip Replacement Devices
• Revision Hip Replacement Devices
• Hip Resurfacing Devices
By Material type
• Metal-on-plastic
• Ceramic-on-plastic
• Ceramic-on-ceramic
• Others
By Fixation Material
• Cemented Fixation
• Cementless Fixation
• Hybrid Fixation
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Orthopedic clinics
• Others
Regional Analysis:
North America commands a substantial share of the artificial hip joint market, attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced orthopaedic technologies. Europe follows closely, fuelled by a rising geriatric population and growing awareness regarding the benefits of hip replacement surgery. Asia-Pacific presents immense growth opportunities, driven by improving healthcare access, rising disposable incomes, and a surge in orthopaedic procedures.
Impact of Recession:
The artificial hip joint market has demonstrated resilience during economic downturns, as orthopaedic procedures are often deemed essential and unavoidable. However, recessions may lead to temporary delays in elective surgeries, affecting short-term market growth. Nevertheless, the market tends to rebound swiftly post-recession, driven by pent-up demand and ongoing technological innovations.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced geopolitical uncertainties and economic disruptions, potentially impacting the global supply chain of orthopaedic implants and raw materials. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates and trade restrictions could result in supply shortages and price volatility, posing challenges for market players. Additionally, geopolitical tensions may hinder market expansion efforts in affected regions, leading to a slowdown in growth.
Overview of Recent Developments:
• Key players in the artificial hip joint market continue to invest in research and development to enhance product offerings and gain a competitive edge.
• The introduction of advanced bearing surfaces, such as highly cross-linked polyethylene and ceramic-on-ceramic articulations, aimed at reducing wear and extending implant longevity.
• Rising strategic collaborations and partnerships with orthopaedic surgeons and research institutions facilitate the development of innovative surgical techniques and implant designs.
Key Takeaways:
• The artificial hip joint market is poised for precise growth driven by demographic trends, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
• Maintaining resilience in the face of economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions is crucial for sustained growth and market leadership.
• The future outlook for the artificial hip joint market remains promising, with advancements in materials science and surgical techniques expected to further improve patient outcomes and drive market expansion.
