DigiCert and Deutsche Telekom Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine Digital Trust in Europe

Lehi, Utah, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced a strategic collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to enhance its digital certificates and identity management offerings. Leveraging the expertise of DigiCert, Deutsche Telekom is poised to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of European customers.



The partnership with DigiCert equips Deutsche Telekom to address a wide spectrum of requirements, ranging from public key infrastructure and identity and access management to digital certificates and hardware security solutions for various devices, including smartphones and computers. With a single-source approach, Deutsche Telekom aims to cater to the demands of both its customers and their subsidiaries, ensuring seamless integration.



"This strategic move aligns with our commitment to maintain certified trust service provision in geo-redundant data centers, ensuring compliance with European legal standards,” said Andreas Brasching, Head of Trust Center & Identity Security, Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH. “By joining forces, we fortify our position as a leader in the digital security landscape, ensuring that our offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while upholding the highest standards of data integrity and sovereignty."

With an eye toward future advancements, Deutsche Telekom aims to enhance flexibility and scalability in its service offerings through collaboration with DigiCert. In an era characterized by rapid IoT proliferation and expanding attack surfaces, the partnership enables Deutsche Telekom to deliver agile, scalable platforms capable of meeting evolving security needs. Additionally, seamless identity management across diverse applications and device instances will enrich Deutsche Telekom's security portfolio, empowering customers with greater control and agility in their digital ecosystems.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Deutsche Telekom, a renowned leader in digital innovation and trust services,” said Stuart Schielack, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances at DigiCert. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower businesses and individuals to navigate today's complex digital landscape with confidence. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and set new standards for digital trust and security in Europe and beyond."

Deutsche Telekom maintains its longstanding reputation for digital sovereignty, a cornerstone of its service offerings in the German market. Since pioneering DE's first certified trust center in 1994, the company has played a pivotal role as a trusted authority for electronic data exchange across various industries and government agencies. Millions of digital certificates issued by Deutsche Telekom continue to underpin secure, IT-enabled business processes, safeguarding data integrity, evidentiary value, and confidentiality.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

