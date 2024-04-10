New Book Explores Gap Between Physical and Mental Health in Weight Control

Palmetto Publishing latest release helps readers learn how to overcome common barriers to healthy weight loss

Charleston, SC, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adults who attempt to lose weight and struggle often feel like their own shortcomings are leading to their failure. Dr. Meg Propps flips that narrative on its head in her new book Overcoming the Top Weight Loss Challenges: Chronic Illness, Stress, and Trauma. In her book, Dr. Propps analyzes the complex connection between the mind and the body, and reveals the viable solutions for overcoming weight-loss obstacles.

According to Dr. Propps, what many adults struggling to lose weight don’t know is that our brains and bodies have been conditioned to retain weight under chronic psychological stress and trauma. Dr. Propp’s most recent clinical research delved into the vast gap between physical and mental healthcare as it relates to weight management, and Dr. Propps now shares her findings in this easy-to-understand book.

Overcoming the Top Weight Loss Challenges will help readers learn the lasting solutions that can counteract the long-term effects of trauma and mental health conditions. The book will appeal to anyone struggling to lose weight or anyone with a vested interest in research between mental and physical health.

Overcoming the Top Weight Loss Challenges is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Meg Propps, Ph.D. has worked with hundreds of clients who live with chronic illnesses, weight management challenges, and trauma as a Health Psychologist and a Licensed Professional Counselor. The last several years, Meg’s mission has been to bridge the gap between physical and mental health conditions that inhibit weight loss. She has passionately researched the connection between trauma and weight-loss challenges and now presents her findings and the effective strategies she has found to reduce risk factors.

