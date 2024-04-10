Press Releases

04/10/2024

Governor Lamont Announces $35.5 Million in State Grants To Support Nonprofit Providers With Capital Improvement Projects

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is awarding approximately $35.5 million in state funding to nonprofit providers across Connecticut for capital improvement projects that support each respective organization in their mission of delivering services to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

The grants are being released through the state’s Nonprofit Grant Program, which is administered by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management. They will be used to fund capital projects not typically reimbursed through other funding mechanisms and will support items such as facility alterations, renovations, improvements, and additions; new construction; health, safety, and Americans with Disabilities Act projects; energy conservation improvements; information technology systems; technology that promotes client independence; purchase of vehicles; and acquisition of property.

“Connecticut’s nonprofit providers support residents in every town and are a vital part of our social services safety net,” Governor Lamont said. “Providing funding to make strategic investments helps these organizations deliver the services some of our most vulnerable residents depend upon. This grant funding will help all of the residents that these organizations support be able to utilize their personal strengths, talents, and passions.”

Established in 2013, this program has provided more than $130 million to the state’s nonprofit organizations, supporting about 750 projects. Today’s awards, which support 94 projects, are the program’s eighth round of grants.

Over the past four years, the state has provided more than $1 billion in additional funding to strengthen and support nonprofit providers. During the current biennium, additional state support for nonprofits totaled more than $650 million – an increase of more than $206 million over baseline appropriations. There is also $50 million in capital funding for the next round of the Nonprofit Grant Program.

The recipients of this eighth round of grants under the Nonprofit Grant Program includes:

Bethel – Ability Beyond Disability: $386,000 (Headquarters Roof Removal and Replacement)

Bloomfield – Viability, Inc.: $130,182 (Employment Technology Lab)

Bloomfield – Viability, Inc.: $180,000 (Vehicle Purchase)

Branford – Connecticut Hospice: $775,000 (Pharmacy Improvements)

Bridgeport – Optimus Health Care: $60,154 (Improving Perinatal Outcomes through Technology at Optimus)

Bridgeport – Southwest Connecticut Agency on Aging: $491,476 (AgingCT/Technology Hub)

Bridgeport – Southwest Connecticut Agency on Aging: $1,587,243 (Renovation/Improvement at Wakeman Boys & Girls Club)

Bridgeport – Bridgeport Hospital: $285,520 (Public Safety improvements at Bridgeport Hospital – Milford campus)

Bridgeport – Community Resources for Justice: $450,000 (Property Acquisition)

Bristol – Connecticut Community Care: $100,467 (New Laptop Computers)

Brookfield – Regional YMCA of Western CT: $193,255 (ADA Improvements for Camp Greenknoll)

Canton – The Arc of Farmington Valley: $275,195 (Hybrid Vehicle Acquisition)

Canton – Focus Center for Autism: $66,337 (Vehicle Purchase)

Cromwell – Adelbrook Behavioral and Developmental Services: $350,000 (Playscape Expansion and Enhancement)

Danbury – Danbury Youth Services: $43,933 (IT Updates)

Danbury – Family and Children’s Aid: $400,000 (New Milford Behavioral Health Center Improvements & Expansion)

Danbury – Mid-Western Connecticut Council of Alcoholism (New Haven Behavioral Health Outpatient Facility Improvements)

Dayville – United Services: $93,848 (Milner House Generator Project)

East Hartford – InterCommunity: $361,250 (HVAC Project)

East Hartford – InterCommunity: $199,863 (Construction of a Mobile Unit Barn)

Gales Ferry – United Way of Southeastern Connecticut: $99,065 (Trash Compactor)

Gales Ferry – United Way of Southeastern Connecticut: $117,688 (Purchase and Installation of a Walk-In Freezer)

Gales Ferry – United Way of Southeastern Connecticut: $397,711 (Purchase of Vehicles)

Greenwich – Greenwich Hospital: $285,520 (Public Safety Initiative)

Hartford – NAFI Connecticut: $291,144 (Window Replacement)

Hartford – YWCA Hartford Region: $131,00 (Community Facility Window Replacement)

Hartford – Community Health Services: $401,162 (Upgrading Equipment and Technology)

Hartford – Community Partners in Action: $223,769 (Facility Improvements – Washington Street location)

Hartford – Mercy Housing and Shelter: $157,000 (St. Elizabeth House Roof Replacement)

Hartford – Mercy Housing and Shelter: $463,816 (St. Elizabeth House Basement Reconfiguration and Renovation)

Hartford – Mercy Housing and Shelter: $719,170 (St. Elizabeth House Residential Campus Reconfiguration & Parking Lot Expansion)

Hartford – NAFI Connecticut: $54,000 (Thompson Group Home Bathroom Renovations)

Hartford – YWCA Hartford Region: $55,000 (Community Facility Lighting Upgrades)

Hartford – Hands on Hartford: $315,000 (Permanent Generator)

Hartford – NAFI Connecticut: $45,494 (Litchfield Generator – Equipment)

Jewett City – Thames Valley Council for Community Action: $792,681 (New Construction Childcare Center)

Litchfield – Connecticut Junior Republic Association: $239,000 (IT Equipment Replacement)

Litchfield – Connecticut Junior Republic Association: $400,000 (Electronic Card Key Access & Panic Button System)

Litchfield – Connecticut Junior Republic Association: $320,000 (Vehicle Purchase)

Manchester – Community Child Guidance Clinic: $163,000 (Window Replacements)

Manchester – The Hartford Dispensary: $583,885 (HVAC Systems Upgrade)

Manchester – The Hartford Dispensary: $600,000 (New Electronic Health Record System)

Manchester – The Hartford Dispensary: $900,000 (Campus Redesign for Weston Street, Hartford Campus)

Meriden – MidState Arc: $512,384 (Technology to Support Client Independence)

Meriden – MidState Arc: $500,000 (Facility Improvements)

Meriden – MidState Arc: $45,000 (Purchase of Vehicles)

Meriden – Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis: $512,384 (Roof Replacement of Domestic Violence Shelter)

Middletown – Gilead Community Services: $71,544 (Waterproofing and HVAC Upgrades)

Middletown – The Connection: $544,222 (IT Infrastructure)

Middletown – Gilead Community Services: $105,300 (Upgrade and Replacement of Clinical Laptops and Monitors)

Middletown – St. Vincent de Paul Middletown: $950,000 (New Construction St. Vincent Commons)

Middletown – The Connection: $144,100 (Electrical Upgrades)

Milford – Boys & Girls Village: $1,220,582 (Charles F. Hayden High School Expansion)

New Britain – Klingberg Comprehensive Program Services: $121,800 (Raymond Hill K-12 Special Education HVAC)

New Britain – CCARC: $96,509 (Cyber Security Project)

New Britain – Community Mental Health Affiliates: $715,200 (Beaver St. Affordable Housing Initiative; Property Acquisition)

New Britain – Community Mental Health Affiliates: $387,000 (Beaver St. Affordable Housing Initiative; Facility Improvements)

New Britain – Klingberg Comprehensive Program Services: $205,200 (Raymond Hill School Flat Roof Replacement)

New Britain – Klingberg Comprehensive Program Services: $326,381 (New Britain Campus Bituminous Repaving)

New Britain – CCARC: $43,088 (Infrastructure Safety and Security Project)

New Britain – CCARC: $204,000 (Purchase of Vehicles)

New Haven – Fair Haven Community Health Clinic: $458,456 (IT Upgrades to Accommodate Growth in Patient Population)

New Haven – Fair Haven Community Health Clinic: $60,597 (Vehicle Purchase)

New Haven – Clifford W Beers Guidance Clinic: $83,090 (Vehicle Purchase)

New London – Safe Futures: $168,190 (HVAC System Improvements at Phoenix House Transitional Housing)

New London – Safe Futures: $44,600 (Window Replacement at Phoenix House Transitional Housing)

New London – Safe Futures: $167,769 (Upgrades to Emergency Domestic Violence Shelter)

New London – Child and Family Agency of SE CT: $295,000 (Facility Improvements)

North Haven – BHcare: $2,907,877 (Facility Acquisition for New Shoreline Behavioral Health Center)

North Haven – HART United: $200,000 (Permanent Generators)

Norwalk – STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way: $569,323 (Installation of Two New ADA-Compliant Covered Entrance Ramps)

Norwich – Madonna Place: $53,488 (Vehicle Purchase)

Norwich – Reliance Health: $255,000 (Parking Lot Repairs)

Old Lyme – Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau: $400,256 (Renovation Project)

Plainville – Wheeler Clinic: $841,654 (New Construction Bristol Family Health and Wellness Center)

Ridgefield – Visiting Nurse Association of Ridgefield: $49,770 (Communication System Upgrade)

South Windham – Horizons Programs: $387,778 (Vehicle Replacement)

Stamford – ARI of Connecticut: $987,000 (Renovation of 174 Richmond Hill Avenue Day Program Facility)

Stamford – ARI of Connecticut: $445,075 (Purchase of Vehicles)

Stamford – Inspirica: $55,800 (ADA Upgrades for Women’s Emergency Housing)

Torrington – McCall Foundation: $320,000 (Facility Upgrades, Renovations, Improvements, and Additional at Hotchkiss House Residential Program)

Unionville – New Horizons: $376,972 (Roof Replacement at New Horizons Village)

Unionville – New Horizons: $54,806 (Vehicle Purchase)

Wallingford – Connecticut Foodshare: $792,681 (Vehicle Purchase)

Waterbury – Waterbury Youth Services: $200,000 (Facility Upgrades)

Waterbury – Western CT Area Agency on Aging: $707,000 (IT Upgrades to Promote Client Independence)

Waterbury – Annie C Courtney Foundation: $185,000 (New Beginnings Property Acquisition)

Waterbury – Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury: $75,000 (ADA Ramp for Domestic Violence Shelter)

West Hartford – Hebrew Community Services: $120,000 (Vehicle Purchase)

West Haven – West Haven Community House: $147,000 (Handicap Accessible Lift for 227 Elm Street, Main Building)

Westbrook – SARAH, Inc.: $325,000 (Renovations)

Willimantic – Generations Family Health Center: $228,195 (IT Upgrades)

Willimantic – Generations Family Health Center: $46,000 (Safety Upgrades)

Windsor – Community Health Resources: $1,067,175 (Residential Addition to facility at 1491 West Main Street, Willimantic)

For more information on the Nonprofit Grant Program, visit portal.ct.gov/OPM/Fin-General/About/Nonprofit-Grant-Program-NGP.