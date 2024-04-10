FWC officers and partner agencies intercept 16 Cuban nationals, turn over to federal authorities for repatriation

On April 6, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received reports from partners working Operation Vigilant Sentry, advising of a Cuban chug inbound on the oceanside approximately 3 miles south of Fort Zachary Taylor in Key West. FWC officers Paris Winter and Rianna Sargent responded from Key West. The FWC officers, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Coast Guard personnel intercepted the chug and transported the 16 individuals on board to a USCG cutter. All of the migrants were transferred to the cutter and were repatriated to Cuba by the USCG.

In response to heightened concerns regarding illegal immigration in south Florida and the Florida Keys, FWC officers have intensified their vigilance and surveillance efforts. Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive, 23 additional officers and eight more seacraft have been deployed to reinforce the existing presence in the region.