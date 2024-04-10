Breast Imaging Market Set to Exceed USD 0.28 Billion by 2030,
Advancements in technology, rising cancer awareness, and increased investment in screening programs are driving the growth of the Breast Imaging Market.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from SNS Insider, The Breast Imaging Market was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 0.28 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Breast Imaging Market Report Scope:
The Breast Imaging Market is witnessing significant growth driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of breast cancer globally, continuous technological advancements in breast imaging techniques, and increased investment in breast cancer screening programs by various organizations. The rising breast cancer cases, both in developed and developing countries, have led to a surge in demand for advanced imaging instruments focusing on early detection. Governments worldwide are actively raising awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection, considering it the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women globally. Additionally, rising awareness campaigns and screening programs are contributing to increased awareness about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, thus stimulating market growth. Furthermore, ongoing research in hybrid imaging systems development presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, the high cost of imaging systems and concerns regarding radiation exposure remain key challenges inhibiting market growth.
Recent technological advancements have led to the development of sophisticated breast imaging equipment, driving up costs. Features such as automation through AI have improved reading times and accuracy but have also increased equipment prices. The high cost, coupled with maintenance expenses, poses challenges for smaller-scale users, limiting market growth. Additionally, various breast imaging modalities have limitations, including lower sensitivity and reliability, painful compressions, and inaccuracies, impacting adoption rates.
Breast Imaging Market Analysis:
The Breast Imaging Market is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of breast cancer globally. Technological advancements in breast imaging, such as AI integration and contrast-based diagnostic solutions, are enhancing screening accuracy and efficiency, fostering market expansion. Additionally, rising awareness campaigns and government initiatives aimed at promoting early detection are driving increased demand for breast imaging technologies. Moreover, the projected rise in breast cancer incidence worldwide is expected to sustain demand for advanced imaging systems over the forecast period. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities and advancements in hybrid imaging systems offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players.
The Major Key Players
→GE Healthcare,
→Hologic, Inc.,
→Philips Healthcare,
→Gamma Medica, Inc.,
→Siemens Healthcare,
→Fujifilm Holdings Corp.,
→SonoCine, Inc.,
→Toshiba Corporation,
→Dilon Technologies, Inc.,
→Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.,
→and Others.
Breast Imaging Market Segment Analysis:
By Technology
→lonizing
→Non-ionizing
By Product
→Breast Imaging Systems
→Software and Services
→Accessories
By End User
→Hospitals and Clinics
→Diagnostic Imaging Centers
→Breast Care Centers
By Technology, ionizing imaging dominated with a market share of 63.5% in 2022 due to its widespread adoption in mammography, which remains a primary screening method for breast cancer detection. Additionally, ionizing imaging techniques such as digital breast tomosynthesis offer improved accuracy in detecting breast abnormalities compared to non-ionizing techniques.
Breast Imaging Systems led the market among products due to their comprehensive capabilities in screening and diagnosing breast abnormalities. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence algorithms within breast imaging systems has enhanced diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, driving their adoption further.
In terms of end-users, Hospitals and Clinics held dominance in 2022 with a revenue share of about 43.4%, driven by their extensive infrastructure and accessibility for breast imaging procedures. Moreover, the presence of specialized breast care centers within hospitals has facilitated streamlined patient care pathways and enhanced diagnostic workflows.
Impact of Economic Downturn:
The economic downturn has impacted the Breast Imaging Market, particularly concerning affordability and accessibility. Limited budgets and high equipment costs have hindered market growth, affecting both providers and patients. Additionally, economic challenges have slowed down research and development activities, affecting innovation in breast imaging technologies.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted healthcare systems, leading to damage to health infrastructures and shortages of medical supplies. The conflict has hampered primary care services, screening programs, and immunization efforts, impacting disease diagnosis and management. The post-war recovery phase will require significant international support to rebuild healthcare infrastructure and restore healthcare services.
Key Regional Development:
North America holds a significant market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high cancer prevalence, and extensive government support. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising cancer awareness, and technological advancements.
Key Takeaways for Breast Imaging Market:
Technological advancements and rising cancer awareness are driving market growth.
Challenges such as high equipment costs and limitations of imaging modalities need to be addressed.
North America dominates the market, while the Asia-Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities.
Recent Developments:
QUSTom project aimed to develop a new medical imaging modality based on ultrasound and supercomputing for breast cancer detection in May 2022.
In June 2022, GE Healthcare partnered with the National Cancer Centre Singapore to explore personalized cancer treatment options using AI.
