For Immediate Release – April 10, 2024

Media Contacts:

Natasha Duarte, Director

Composting Association of Vermont

802-373-6499, Natasha@CompostingVermont.org

Emma Stuhl, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-622-4325, Emma.Stuhl@Vermont.gov

Composting Summit Kicks off on April 29 to Celebrate Healthy Soil and Resilient Communities

Montpelier, Vt. – In an effort to bolster composting and reduce waste, the Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS) will bring together industry leaders with learners from April 29 to May 3, 2024. Summit attendees will discuss creative ways to keep food and other organics out of the trash and to transform them into valuable products.

Beginning on Monday, April 29, 2024, the Summit will kick off with in-person and hybrid sessions in Waterbury, Vermont. The remainder of the week will include a series of free virtual sessions through Friday, May 3. VORS is organized by the Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

“Anyone who wants to network or learn more about composting, diverting organics from the trash, or reducing food waste should think about signing up for VORS,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “This year, the Summit will help us explore how keeping organics out of the trash is an important climate solution.”

This year's theme, "Compost… Nature's Climate Champion!", spotlights the many roles of compost in climate change adaptation, including capturing carbon in the soil, enhancing soil health, supporting sustainable agriculture, nurturing biodiversity, and more.

"We have nearly 20 sessions to celebrate the value of compost and how it supports the environment and resilient communities,” said Natasha Duarte, the Director of the CAV. “We're also thrilled to welcome Dr. Sally Brown – a compost, soil health, and climate mitigation expert from the University of Washington – as our keynote speaker."

Learn more and sign up online or contact Natasha Duarte at 802-373-6499 or Info@CompostingVermont.org. If Natasha Duarte is not available, contact Emma Stuhl at 802-622-4325 or Emma.Stuhl@Vermont.gov.

